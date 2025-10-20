Olivia Babcock sets new record as No. 6 Pitt wins big over No. 4 Louisville

With huge post-season and seeding implications on the line, the Panthers knew they had no choice but to deliver. And deliver, they did. Starting the match strong, Pitt took the first set 25-20 just to fall back significantly in the second and third sets, ending with Louisville pulling ahead 25-19 and 25-20, respectively.

Pitt, wanting to end their trip to Kentucky on a high note, steamrolled the Cardinals in the final two sets with junior opposite hitter Olivia Babcock leading the charge, ending the match 25-17 and 15-11.

The lead-up

The Louisville-Pittsburgh rivalry has continued to grow over the past few years, and with the Panthers suffering an early exit in the NCAA Championship at the hands of the Cardinals, this game was a must-win. In the overall history of this ACC rivalry, Louisville leads total wins with 21-18, although Pitt has taken four out of the last five meetings.

Both teams came into this matchup with identical records — 6-1 in the ACC and 14-3 overall. The Cardinals aimed to bounce back from their loss to SMU on Friday, while the Panthers came in hot off their win against Notre Dame on Friday night. The three losses on Louisville’s record before Sunday’s game all came from five-set games, including Friday’s loss to the Mustangs.

Sunday’s match had major post-season implications for the victor. Not only was this a top-10 matchup, but the NCAA Committee released its top 16 teams through Oct. 18. The Cardinals ranked at No. 6, and the Panthers pulled ahead to the No. 3 spot, with the only two undefeated teams, Texas and Nebraska, coming in at second and first places, respectively. These rankings will be extremely important come December, when being a top-four seed could allow teams to host games leading up to the National Championship in Kansas City this winter.

Continued domination by Babcock

Junior right side hitter Olivia Babcock put on an absolute show in Louisville. Not only did she set a new career and program record with an incredible 41 kills, she did all this while hitting an incredible 0.423 hitting percentage. This season, the most kills for a single match were 38, set by Miami’s outside hitter Flormarie Heredia Colon during her match against the Panthers. Babcock is only the fourth Division I player to reach 40 kills in a single match since 2019 and only the second player to do so in the past two years.

Louisville tried everything to slow down the reigning National Player of the Year, including putting their tallest player, 6’5” junior opposite hitter Reese Robins, in front of the net, but these efforts were in vain.

On top of her unbelievable offensive performance, the California native also notched five blocks and tied fellow junior outside hitter Blaire Bayless with eight digs on the defensive side of things.

What about the other side?

It’s no surprise that the Cardinals have a deep roster of weapons, seeing as they are one of the top teams in the ACC and No. 4 in the country. Junior outside hitter Chloe Chicoine was leading the offensive charge for Louisville — earning 16 kills on 46 swings and nine digs — all while hitting 0.261. First-year opposite hitter Kalyssa Blackshear followed close behind with 14 kills and hitting an impressive 0.375.

Sophomore setter Nayelis Cabello set a new career-high with nine kills on 10 swings. The Florida native also contributed to 41 assists, two service aces and six blocks for the Cardinals.

Give them their flowers

Babcock wasn’t the only player who propelled Pitt to a win. Bayless added 11 kills to Pitt’s total, along with eight from first-year outside hitter Marina Pezelj and seven coming from sophomore middle blocker Ryla Jones, who hit an effective 0.417. Jones and redshirt senior middle blocker Bre Kelley helped the Panthers on the defensive side of things, with five and three blocks, respectively.

Graduate student setter Brooke Mosher also nabbed three kills herself, showing once again that she’s an extremely versatile player for the Panthers. The Illinois transfer also set a new career-high with 60 assists in the game against Louisville.

What’s next for the Panthers

The Panthers will return to the Fitzgerald Field House to take on NC State on Friday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. The game is available to stream on ACC Network.