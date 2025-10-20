Satire | A modest proposal to better Pitt football

As Pitt football trudges along to a respectable but unremarkable 3-1 ACC and 5-2 overall record this season, a troubling pattern has emerged in college football that Panthers fans can no longer ignore. Apparently, scandal and public drama are just as valuable as — if not more valuable than — actually winning football games.

The evidence is mounting, and frankly, it’s time we stopped pretending that competent coaching and steady improvement matter in modern college football. What we need is chaos. What we need is headlines. What we need is for head coach Pat Narduzzi to do something absolutely unhinged.

PSU Model: Lose big + huge buyout = immediate national relevancy (0-4 B1G, 3-4)

Take our cross-state “rivals,” for instance. Penn State just fired head coach James Franklin after 12 seasons, paying him a cool $49 million to leave. That’s right — nearly $50 million to stop coaching football, making Franklin’s buyout the second largest in college football history.

Franklin, who took Penn State to the College Football Playoffs just last season, found himself unemployed after an 0-3 start in conference play that included an undignified loss to Northwestern. The Nittany Lions went from No. 2 in the preseason polls to actively searching for someone who knows how to win Big Ten games, which apparently wasn’t in Franklin’s $49 million contract.

Here’s the thing — did Penn State win games? No. Will they make the playoffs? Also no — but they are nationally relevant, on all your friends’ Instagram stories and the subject of endless media debate. They’ve achieved something far more valuable than victory — they’ve achieved content.

UNC Method: Winning % ÷ your girlfriend’s age = huge public interest (0-2 ACC, 2-4)

Meanwhile, our good ol’ ACC friend Bill Belichick discovered that bringing your 24-year-old girlfriend to your college football head coaching job when you’re 73 is actually a genius marketing strategy. Jordon Hudson isn’t just attending games — she’s practically running them, pulling almost as many random video-cuts as Taylor Swift at a Chiefs game. She’s name-dropped in every UNC football conversation, and she’s inserted herself in Belichick’s “media presence and branding,” which is definitely a normal thing for your college-aged girlfriend to manage.

UNC had to publicly deny that their higher-ups were concerned about Hudson distracting from the team, which is the kind of statement you only have to make if someone is definitely distracting from the team. Belichick even felt compelled to tell his players that Hudson “doesn’t have anything to do with football,” which raises more questions than it answers.

UNC is currently 2-5. Does anyone care about their record? Well, yes — heartbroken Tar Heels fans — but not really. UNC has transcended wins and losses, becoming pure entertainment.

Pitt’s tragically boring success

And then there’s Pitt, quietly going about its business with Narduzzi, who’s coached here since 2015 and whose most controversial quality is occasionally sounding grumpy in press conferences and having opinions about ACC scheduling and crappy referees.

The biggest football scandal the Panthers have had this season was defeating No. 25 Florida State 34-31, which was less of a scandal and more of a pleasant Saturday afternoon. First-year quarterback Mason Heintschel threw for 321 yards, and we beat a ranked opponent at home. The weekend after, Pitt continued its winning ways in upstate New York, creaming Syracuse 30-13. How boring is that?

Narduzzi has no multi-million-dollar buyout drama. He’s not dating someone who could be his quarterback’s lab partner. He’s not trademarking provocative phrases or appearing in podcasts every other week. He just… coaches football. Like some kind of professional.

Why scandals > winning

Honestly, we all know that attention matters the most nowadays in college football. Penn State is getting infinitely more media coverage for firing their coach than they would for being 3-3. Bill Belichick’s relationship appears in more sports podcasts than UNC has ranked wins. These programs have cracked the code — it doesn’t matter if you win, so long as everyone is talking about you.

A modest proposal

Therefore, I humbly propose that Pitt football should immediately pivot from “winning games through competent coaching” to “generating national headlines through increasingly ridiculous behavior.”

One might suggest firing Narduzzi outright. Put Pat out of a job for about $50 million, despite our winning record. Maybe the Panthers’ social media team leaks a video of Narduzzi crashing out during a press conference? The closest thing to a scandal Pitt football currently has is redshirt junior quarterback Eli Holstein getting bumped by Heintschel — and there were no outrageous reactions to that news besides elation.

But seriously, though

Look, the Panthers could continue on their current path. They could keep winning a respectable number of games per season, occasionally upsetting ranked opponents, developing NFL talent and running a clean program. They could be proud of our academics, our graduation rates and our student athletes’ conduct.

Pitt football could be a good, responsible example of college athletics.

But isn’t attention just as good as winning? Isn’t being dinner conversation material for the week better than winning a bowl game? The answer is obvious. It’s time for Pitt football to think bigger than victories.