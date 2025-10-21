Opinion | Social media is making us less social

If we crave connection, we must lift our eyes from the digital vortex of social media.

The paradox of social media is truly a baffling concept. Technology that was created to connect humans — to let people across continents stay in touch — has now morphed into a tool of isolation. Social media is a place to show your friends and family what you’re up to, like a digital postcard. However, it is easy to become obsessed with your online image. The ability to edit every detail, tweak small flaws and alter perception of yourself has created an obsessive infatuation with ourselves and prompted the overuse of digital platforms.

While social media may momentarily connect friends across far distances, it strains the relationships you currently have. For example, have you ever tried to talk to someone, but they seem to have their eyes glued to their phone? Maybe you’ve been guilty of this yourself, briefly ignoring the people who are actively in front of you to like a video, comment on a post or text a friend.

Humans are not perfect, and a lot of important information is communicated in online forums, so this behavior is bound to occur in the modern age of technology.

How easy is it to send a quick message to an account saying you need to get coffee together and catch up? How convenient is it to search a past friend’s name and observe their life from afar in a matter of seconds? How practical is it to message people online instead of trying to figure out a time to meet in person? Social media fulfills the needs of our impatient generation. It allows constant connectivity but creates an expectation of digital communication, damaging face-to-face communication.

Something I’ve personally noticed recently is young women’s obsession with taking Instagram photos. People value getting pictures to post on their social media doing a fun activity over the activity itself, ruining the purpose. Are you even really friends with someone if you hang out only to take pictures? For example, if you go apple picking, is it really to pick apples, or is it for an Instagram story? If you go out to dinner with your friends, was it really to eat, or is it an excuse to remind the public that you have friends?

Photos are a great way to capture a fun time with friends and keep a documented memory in time, but the use of social media has taken from the purpose of seeing your friends. Authenticity has seemed to suffer in recent years, as perfecting a public persona takes away from high-quality, in-person relationships.

We performatively connect for an audience, but forget what it’s actually like.

The reward of a like, comment or share can also be momentarily more pleasing, but will leave us feeling isolated in the end. The way we communicate in-person has much more of an effect than online. The amount of time it takes to type a quick comment that is virtually meaningless, regurgitated by other friends in a comment section, is much more fleeting, passing and short-lived than a comment given to you in person.

A person has to visually see you without filters, editing and perfect lighting, think of something they like about you and then have the confidence to verbally tell you in that moment. The thought and effort put into compliments in real time holds more value. There is also much less pressure to give someone a compliment in person. Younger generations may feel like they have to comment on certain friends’ posts in order to keep their friendship, while in-person communication has an authenticity unbeatable by digital ones and zeros.

The effects of this isolation are extremely prevalent in the American youth. Forty-two percent of teenagers admit that social media has kept them from connecting in person, while 70% admit to feeling left out because of it. The key word here is admit. This percentage alone is quite telling, but this just includes the teenagers who can come to terms with the fact that social media affects their relationships with one another. A lot of youth will deny this concept because of the entertainment quality that social media provides.

Can you blame them? The world has recently felt like it is falling apart with urgent news, disease, war, poverty and every negative aspect of humankind blasted across our phone screens. Social media has become an escape for some people. Perhaps the idea of being able to control your image to strangers gives some sort of power back into the hands of the people. When we cannot control the perils of the world, we can at least control how others perceive us.

The reasons for social media’s prevalence in today’s society are compelling, but they are telling of how we interact with one another. If we cannot learn to take a step away from the filter and obsession with oneself, then we cannot maintain meaningful relationships with loved ones. In a time where being chronically on social media has become normalized, it is more important than ever to be mindful of the way we interact with each other.

In a chase for attention, we’ve forgotten what it’s like to feel.

