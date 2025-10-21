Editorial | How to walk and bike safely in Oakland

Pittsburgh is ranked as one of the most walkable cities in the United States despite its many hills and constant construction. As many of the City’s college students on campus get around to their classes via walking or biking, the increased traffic has the potential to cause a slower pace as students adjust to the learning curve. When new students arrive at Pitt, they have to figure out when to go at the crosswalk, if they should cut in front of the person ahead of them and how to avoid getting hit by an athlete on their scooter.

One of the first steps in navigating Oakland is learning the laws and regulations, specifically for those who bike. Under Pennsylvania law, bikers are free to use the street — specifically the bike lane — as long as they keep up with the speed of traffic. Bikers are not permitted to use the sidewalk in business districts, but may in other areas. Because of this, pedestrians should stay cautious. As a general rule, pay attention to the ground to see if there are bike lanes marked to stay clear, and make sure to walk to the right, which will help avoid general collisions with bikes, along with aiding the flow of foot traffic. Cyclists should keep in mind they have a responsibility to alert pedestrians when they are approaching, and yield in communal spaces without designated lanes. Even a simple ring of a bell or a shout will help keep pedestrians aware of your presence and avoid potential injury.

Another key component for learning to walk in the City is to keep in a straight line, rather than drifting side-to-side. This is a habit many may not notice they adopt, but when you constantly move from one side of the sidewalk to another, it disrupts the flow of traffic and doesn’t let others behind you pass if they are in a rush. Additionally, it’s important to keep a relatively good pace to not slow the flow of traffic behind you. While it’s OK to occasionally stop to text or grab something out of your bag, it’s important to move to the side rather than abruptly stopping on the sidewalk.

With that, if you are walking with someone else or a group of people, pay attention to how much space is around you that allows people to pass. As a general rule, it’s good to stay close to the people next to you or walk in a straight line to avoid other people passing you, which is important since you might be walking slower if you’re talking to another person.

Lastly, one of the most important rules for walking in Oakland is learning when you can cross the crosswalk, specifically when the light may not be on the pedestrian signal. Legally, you are only allowed to cross when pedestrians have their go-ahead, although many students ignore the signals and cross anyway. While it can’t be encouraged, if you do decide to cross when it’s still the car’s turn, make sure to triple-check both ways before going to make sure it’s safe. Additionally, if you are at a light that blinks, make sure to pay attention to how much time is left, as that just serves as a countdown for how long you’re allowed to cross.

Overall, these rules serve as a guideline for navigating the streets of Oakland. As more students continue to come to campus, it’s important to maintain awareness of the rules to make transportation easier for everyone.