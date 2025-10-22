From Oakland to the League: Pitt’s NBA pipeline

While Pitt basketball has seen its fair share of ups and downs over the years, it’s the alumni who continue to make their mark in the NBA. From lottery picks to undrafted G-Leaguers, here’s a list of current players producing for their respective teams.

Bub Carrington – Washington Wizards

The youngest Panther on the list is a 20-year-old guard for the Washington Wizards, Bub Carrington, who turned heads during his one-and-done season at Pitt in 2023-24.

He averaged 13.8 points and 4.1 assists per game, showcasing his ball-handling, elite court vision and basketball maturity. Carrington was drafted in the first round by the Washington Wizards with the 14th pick in 2024.

He is now a part of a backcourt with another former Panther Justin Champagnie in D.C. Averaging 9.8 points with 4.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists in his rookie season, Carrington looks to make a leap this season as the lead guard and playmaker for the Wizards.

Steven Adams – Houston Rockets

Spending just one season at Pitt in 2012-13, the almost 7-foot Steven Adams proved himself as a dominant inside force. Averaging 7.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and two blocks per game, Adams provided an anchor for the Panthers’ defense with his brute strength and rim protection.

Drafted in 2013 by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 12th pick, he has since become one of the league’s premier defensive enforcers. Now, on the Houston Rockets, he brings veteran leadership and reliable rebounding to a squad looking to make a push for a championship with other newly acquired players.

Cameron Johnson – Denver Nuggets

Though Johnson chose to finish his collegiate career at UNC, his roots firmly stem from Pittsburgh. A local prospect recruited out of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, Johnson played for the Panthers from 2014 to 2017 before transferring to North Carolina.

As a redshirt sophomore, Johnson averaged 11.9 points per game while shooting 41.5% from three. This translated to the NBA, where he has carved out a role as a reliable 3-and-D wing.

Johnson would spend his first four years playing for the Phoenix Suns and was eventually dealt to the Brooklyn Nets. Here, he would average 18.8 points per game with a 39% three-point percentage. This earned him another trade to the contending Denver Nuggets, where he now looks to help Nikola Jokić win his second championship in the last five years.

Justin Champagnie – Washington Wizards

Although he only spent two seasons as a Panther, Champagnie worked hard to make a lasting impression.

Leading the team in his first season with 12.7 points and seven rebounds per game, Champagnie was selected for first-team All-ACC honors. As a sophomore, he averaged an improved 18 points per game to go along with 11.1 rebounds, and would declare for the 2021 NBA draft.

Despite going undrafted, Champagnie signed a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors and spent one season there before the Raptors waived him. From here, Champagnie was claimed off waivers for the Miami Heat’s G-League team, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. After one season with them, Champagnie signed briefly with the Boston Celtics before once again getting waived and returning to the Heat and Skyforce.

During the 2024 season, Champagnie signed a 10-day contract with the rebuilding Wizards before eventually agreeing to a four-year deal. He is also one of the few twins to play in the NBA, as his brother Julian Champagnie plays for the San Antonio Spurs.

Blake Hinson – G-League

After stops at Ole Miss and Iowa State, Hinson found a home after transferring to Pitt and becoming a fan favorite. Averaging 18.5 points per game and setting a school record of 110 made three-pointers, Hinson earned second team All-ACC honors in his first season and first-team All-ACC in his second.

After going undrafted in 2024, Hinson signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers but was eventually waived. A week later, Hinson signed another contract with the Golden State Warriors, but was again waived.

Finally, he found another home with Golden State’s G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors. Last season, Hinson tied a Santa Cruz record with 10 three-pointers made in a game. Although he impressed in the Summer League, Hinson was waived once again by the Portland Trailblazers, but looks to join their G-League squad.

Whether they are starting, fighting to gain more minutes or accepting a developmental role in the G-League, these former Panthers carry the legacy of Pitt basketball with them. As both the NBA and Pitt basketball seasons get underway, keep a lookout for these former Panthers.