Column // Is monogamy right for you?

For some, the mention of non-monogamy brings about visions of Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World” — babies made in vats, shallow intimacy and subdued individuality. The citizens of Huxley’s dystopian novel, if not exactly fulfilled, can be said to be content. Will the new-age popularity of open relationships lead us toward a brave new world?

To start, it’s important to define the different types of ethical non-monogamy. Open relationships are usually defined as sleeping with people outside of a committed relationship, while polyamory is the term reserved for relationships with multiple committed partners. “Polycules” can consist of three or more people, with or without “metamores,” the “main” partners of a given member. Possibly the least popular type of ENM is polygamy, where one person has multiple spouses.

In his 2024 New York Times article, columnist Ross Douthat equates open relationships to a “new standard of sexual morality.” Douthat uses the cancellation of Andrew Huberman — a giant in the neuroscience podcast scene — to argue that the kind of promiscuous behavior elicited by some #MeToo defendants is not just tolerated but valorized under a liberal worldview of open communication and therapy speak. Douthat’s assessment falters, but his argument — that the framework of non-monogamy does not guarantee virtue — remains persuasive.

For many queer people, the sense of community derived from polyamory can become a replacement for the belonging they never found in conventional spaces. Research from the Organization for Polyamory and Ethical Non-Monogamy found that most non-monogamous survey respondents identified as part of the LGBTQ+ community. In settings where heteronormative expectations dominate, polyamory often serves not only as a relationship model but as a form of resistance — a way to build partnerships that reflect lived experience rather than societal pressure.

In his recent Substack article, social psychologist Devon Price outlines the nuances and insecurities that often accompany polyamorous relationships. Price argues that for many participants, the real work of polyamory lies not in adding partners but in doing the emotional labor required to dismantle internalized norms of scarcity and exclusivity. The result is that non-monogamous queer communities often function as both relational ecosystems and chosen families.

Unlike Price, I don’t think marriage necessarily implies patriarchal ownership. Once used to control women, the institution of marriage now primarily serves to signal a couple’s commitment, not only to itself but to outside entities. Owing to this expressed commitment, the wed — as well as their children — experience financial and social benefits. The “sharing” of partners, on the other hand, can imply a sort of countercultural ownership — “I am involved with you and that means that your status is my status.” In this way, ethical non-monogamy transfers the pragmatic benefits of a couple’s commitment into emotional and interpersonal ones, leading both partners away from deeper investment in external communities.

For a select few, the intensity with which they experience life truly makes “settling down” feel like a kind of death. Open relationships allow these individuals — some of whom are your favorite artists, musicians, writers and politicians — to live unencumbered by attachment, opening up space for creativity and even deeper empathy. For all their moralizing, social conservatives like Ross Douthat rarely acknowledge the existence — let alone the value — of the freebirds among us.

And as our era of open communication continues, it’s worth asking whether processing every anxiety and naming every emotion is the best way to achieve happiness. Beyond the societal implications, there’s something to be said for the unspoken element of a relationship. Books like “Polysecure” promote a kind of therapeutic fluency that, while helpful for many, can risk turning a messy, ambiguous love into a cold, morally righteous connection. While open relationships aren’t for me, I believe that it is important for people to be able to form any type of connection they choose. To those that can stomach mystery, restraint and a touch of misunderstanding, monogamy offers the kind of intimacy that open relationships can’t reach.

For me, monogamy isn’t tied to some socially conservative or religious ideal — it’s just how I was raised. The many monogamous couples that I witnessed growing up weren’t always happy or content, but at least from a distance, their relationships seemed alive. In the words of Slovenian pop-philosopher Slavoj Žižek, “we are almost returning to pre-romantic, pre-modern times when marriage or love connections were a matter of relatives, counselors, your uncle, your aunt. They selected who you would marry. Today it is similar, only instead of all of those old, wise uncles it is dating agencies, marriage agencies and so on and so on. What they offer us is love without the fall — without falling in love. Without this totally unpredictable, traumatic encounter. […] It fits perfectly — this superficial consumerist attitude.”

