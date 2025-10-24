A guide to recognizing the signs and symptoms of seasonal affective disorder 

Have you been feeling down lately? It could be the weather.

With the winter months approaching, students may notice an increase in depressive mood symptoms as temperatures drop and daylight hours shorten. Experts say students should recognize and treat signs and symptoms of seasonal affective disorder to ensure a healthy wellbeing.

Ijeoma Unachukwu, a resident physician in pediatrics and psychiatry at UPMC, attributed environmental and biological factors to a depressive mood.

“Biologically, less exposure to light and sunlight increases the concentration of melatonin in your body. Increased concentrations of melatonin in your body can manifest as being more sleepy and sluggish during daytime hours where you would have otherwise been more awake,” Unachukwu said.

Jonah Taylor, a social worker and psychotherapist based in East Liberty, similarly highlighted a decrease in sunlight and resulting activity levels as contributing to low mental health.

“People don’t really want to go out and do anything anymore, and they also don’t get a lot of endorphins from being in the sun and getting sunlight,” Taylor said.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, common symptoms of seasonal affective disorder are persistent sadness, hopelessness, irritability, poor concentration, social withdrawal and oversleeping. These symptoms, while overlapping slightly with symptoms of depression, differ in the way that they are triggered by the lack of daylight hours.

Kristen Walker, clinical director at the Counseling and Wellness Center of Pittsburgh said students’ schedules can also negatively impact student mental health by disrupting the body’s natural circadian rhythm cycle, contributing to poor sleep.

“Many students find themselves starting their day before sunrise and finishing after sunset. This lack of daylight can disrupt circadian rhythms, leading to negative effects on sleep, energy levels, and motivation,” Walker said.

With little daylight hours, students may find themselves spending more time inside and online. Taylor said she believes social media could be a contributing factor in mental health decline as students engage with posts about current world affairs.

“Especially this time of year, people spend more time inside, in bed, and not [engaging] in things much,” said Taylor. “It’s great to be aware, but in the context of what’s happening, you can easily go down a rabbit hole and start ruminating about all of these things that are happening in the world.”

Unachukwu said she has also noticed young adults becoming more hopeless, an existing sign of depression and indicator of weakened mental health.

“There was a study where they interviewed teens and how they viewed their future and what they were looking forward to in the future. They were hopeful,” Unachukwu said. “They said, flying cars, living on the moon, all these things. Interview teens today, and they don’t have that same perspective.”

In order to help students feel supported during the semester, the University Counseling Center offers different forms of support for students.

Bernadette Smith, a licensed professional counselor and associate director for outreach and staff clinicians at the University, encouraged students to get support through the University.

The University Counseling Center offers 24/7 access to support and virtual counseling options for students to use even during breaks. In addition to therapy, University resources such as group support spaces, nature-based mindfulness activities and wellness programs, and comforting external events like Therapy Dog Tuesdays are available.

Taylor said students can prevent depressive symptoms by engaging in social activities and limiting unhealthy habits.

“Students can proactively address these factors by remaining active and spending time outside. It’s important to also maintain social connections, stick to a regular sleep schedule and limit the consumption of intoxicants,” Taylor said.

Another good way to proactively combat depressive mood symptoms is through light therapy, according to Unachukwu. Light therapy is an effective treatment for boosting serotonin in the brain by using a small box that mimics outdoor light.

“Studies show that bright light therapy is one of the most effective modalities or interventions for preventing and treating seasonal affective disorders. It is just as effective as cognitive behavioral therapy or being on SSRIs,” Unachukwu said.

If students are struggling with their mental health, they can reach out to the University Counseling Center or find a licensed therapist through online directories.