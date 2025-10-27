The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Photos: Pitt Football vs NC State

By Akshath Puli and Kaylee Uribe
11:59 am

Photos: Pitt Football vs NC State

2025_10_25_AP_FB_vs_NC_State-12
Akshath Puli | Assistant Visuals Editor
The Pitt Panthers and NC State Wolfpack face off during a football game at Acrisure stadium on Saturday.

Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributor
Kaylee Uribe, Staff Photographer