Opinion | The halftime show performer does not matter

This year, Bad Bunny is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show, and honestly, I couldn’t be more excited. I’m a huge fan of his music. He represents Puerto Rico — my culture — and people who fight to be seen and respected. Seeing him on one of the biggest stages in the world feels like a win for all of us. It’s not just about the performance — it’s about the recognition of who he is and what he stands for.

But, of course, social media had to ruin the fun. The second it was announced, the hate started rolling in. People online are throwing shade, making unnecessary comments and acting like it’s the end of the world because Bad Bunny is performing. Like, seriously? It’s a 15-minute show — the amount of backlash simply proves that people care about the wrong things.

The halftime show has always been a huge part of American culture — it’s not just for sports fans anymore. It’s this global event that brings music, entertainment and pop culture together. Every year, millions of people watch it, post about it and argue about it online. Social media has only made that energy surrounding the Super Bowl halftime show stronger. After the performer is announced, it’s immediately trending everywhere. It’s wild how something meant to bring people together can turn into another internet war zone and clearly reflects what our priorities are as a country.

Last year, Kendrick Lamar and SZA performed, and the same thing happened. People hyped it up, people criticized it and people read into every lyric and movement. These reactions are honestly what make these performances so interesting — they become moments and statements. When Lamar performed, he used his platform to make powerful points about race, America and identity. He had phrases like, “The revolution is about to be televised,” and “You picked the right time but the wrong guy.” It wasn’t just entertainment — it was commentary. He used his moment to make a political statement.

Now, with Bad Bunny performing this year, some people are already wondering what kind of message he’ll send, especially with Trump back in office. People love to assume everything is a political jab, and maybe it is — or maybe it’s just art doing what art does best, reflecting the times we’re living in. Personally, I think Bad Bunny will bring something meaningful. He’s never been one to play it safe. He’s used his music and image to talk about identity and what he wants to represent in an original and meaningful way. Puerto Rico has been ignored and mistreated for so long, and I could totally see him using this opportunity to shed light on that. He has the platform and the heart to make a real statement that sticks.

When we put so much energy into arguing about who’s performing, it distracts from real issues. While people are arguing about Bad Bunny on Twitter, there are far more pressing issues at play, including political tensions, the economic state and climatic matters. But the internet doesn’t care. It feeds us what’s most clickable, not what’s most meaningful. Social media is built on outrage — it’s easier to get people angry than to inform them. So instead of reading about what’s happening in the world, people are too busy arguing about a halftime show.

It’s not that the halftime show doesn’t matter — it does, in a cultural sense. It gives artists a platform to be seen by millions, and it can send powerful messages when done right. But it shouldn’t overshadow real conversations. It shouldn’t replace awareness. Bad Bunny performing should be something people celebrate, not use as another excuse to divide each other online.

At the end of the day, I get why people care — it’s entertainment, it connects us, gives us something to talk about and sometimes, it inspires change. But we have to keep perspective. The halftime show lasts 15 minutes. The world outside of it is still spinning, still struggling, still trying to move forward. We can enjoy the show, talk about it and celebrate it, but we should also remember that there’s so much more going on that actually needs our energy and attention.

Maybe that’s the real performance we need to pay attention to — not the one under the stadium lights, around thousands of people, but the one happening every day in our society. While the halftime show ends after 15 minutes, the show that’s happening every day with our country and world never stops.

Angel Rodriguez loves a writing style with a prominent voice and is very passionate about equality, self-expression, and what matters most. He is always willing to hear feedback and new ideas at [email protected]