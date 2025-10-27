Opinion | Has sex in TV actually improved the way people view it in real life?

Filmmakers need to find a tasteful way to make sex present in mass media and give it purpose rather than adding it in a way that desensitizes people to it. Despite how seemingly woke our society is today — especially Gen Z — a lot of people are still turned away from topics of intimacy in conversation, TV and other forms of media like books. Regardless of the claims of sex being accepted, sexual expression has historically been shamed, and it’s only gotten worse.

Attempts to normalize sex in our society through media fall short because films often go too far and have too much of it. It gets to the point where it feels like they’re trying to make people desensitized to it, which is different from normalization. Normalizing means making it something that can be unshameful to talk about and that isn’t seen as “weird.” To desensitize means that something’s rarity, significance or importance is taken away by repeated exposure to it. The film industry is not achieving its goal to normalize sex and sensuality, and our society isn’t becoming more open to it but just more desensitized to it.

Nudity has been present in many movies and shows for decades, though its purpose and the way people view it have changed. In a recent conversation with my mother, I mentioned that in a lot of 70s, 80s and 90s movies, there seems to be a lot of nudity for no reason. I used the example of the movie Halloween, which is a slasher film with unnecessary nudity throughout. Despite this excess use of sex, according to my mother, no one seemed to be disgusted by that when it came out. She told me that if a movie had nudity, people would go around and tell others, “Oh my gosh. You have to see this movie. So and so’s whatever is out on screen.”

Compared to my mother’s experience, I’ve seen completely different reactions to nudity in the media. Whenever I watch a movie or a show with my friends and there is any sort of sexual content — no matter how much or little there is — it seems to make them uncomfortable. My go-to recommendation for a show is Game of Thrones, but upon recommending it, I’m always met with refusal. When I ask why, the person I’m recommending it to always says that they’ve heard it has way too much nudity, and despite my best attempts, they continually refuse to give it a try. Perhaps they feel this way because they believe there isn’t enough purpose behind the sex — maybe they’re desensitized to the importance of sex, not just in media, but in society as well.

It’s important to normalize sex in society because, as a natural part of life, it shouldn’t be embarrassing or shameful to discuss. One way sex could evolve in the film industry and become normalized in society is by showing the purpose behind the sex as a way to develop character, an intimate relationship or both. As opposed to “Halloween” — which contains pointless nudity — more mass media today should include a reason for showing nudity in the content. The goal in doing this is so people would become more open to viewing nudity, especially if it serves to further develop the plot, the character or the relationship.

Additionally, many audience members don’t sit and analyze all the different specific details of films, so if there is going to be a purpose, then it should be fairly obvious — sexual content should be tastefully achieved through quality cinematography, reason and moderation.

I do agree that sex needs to be normalized in society, but this needs to come in moderation. I don’t think the film industry is successful in its attempts to normalize sex and create opportunities for open conversations about the topic to happen. Sex is an important topic that should be addressed and talked about because sex is often meaningful. If the media continues to show sex pointlessly, we will inevitably become more desensitized to it — sex can be stripped of its significance.

