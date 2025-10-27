Takeaways | Pitt women’s soccer shows fight but not finish on ACC road trip

Pitt fought hard all weekend, but effort without execution only takes you so far. The Panthers lost both matches of their late-October road trip — 2-1 loss at Wake Forest and 2-0 loss at Virginia — extending their losing streak and reinforcing a season-long pattern.

Pitt once again showed it can hang with top-tier ACC teams, but early mistakes and wasted chances turned potential goals into disappointment.

The first 20 minutes keep hurting Pitt

The beginning of each match has become predictable — and costly. For the second straight weekend, Pitt’s slow starts hurt any chance at momentum. Wake Forest scored twice before the 25-minute mark, and Virginia did the same within its first 20 minutes of action against the Panthers. Each time, Pitt needed the majority of the first half just to settle in.

Once they did, the difference was obvious. Pitt moved the ball well, controlled stretches of possession and limited chances after halftime. But by then, the deficit was already set. In the ACC, giving a team two early goals isn’t just a setback — it ends the game before it really starts.

Against both Wake Forest and Virginia, the Panthers fell behind early and never fully recovered. Possessions improved, and opportunities came later, but early deficits forced Pitt to play catch up. The Panthers are often finding their rhythm too late and wasting energy to close the gap instead of creating opportunities to establish a lead.

Until Pitt opens games with the same second-half intensity it ends them with, it’ll stay stuck in this frustrating pattern, knowing it has the tools to compete but ultimately losing.

Pitt’s opportunities keep slipping away

At this point, the numbers almost don’t matter — the story stays the same. Pitt recorded 14 shots and eight corners against Wake Forest, then followed that with 10 shots and another eight corners at Virginia. With that many chances, Pitt should be celebrating — instead, it continues to walk away empty-handed.

The lone goal on the weekend came from junior defender Mya Archibald, who joined the attack to score her first of the season in Winston-Salem. Outside of that, every look seemed promising until the final touch couldn’t finish.

Pitt’s attack moved the ball well in transition and generated several quality looks, but composure in front of the goal continued to be the difference. The Panthers found ways through the defense, only for the last touch or decision to fall short, hurting their chances to convert.

Sophomore forward Lola Abraham and junior forward Lucia Wells each found space over the weekend but couldn’t find the net. First-year midfielder Katie Ellermeyer’s late penalty against Virginia was saved before Archibald’s rebound rolled wide — a moment that really summed up Pitt’s weekend.

The movement, effort and looks are all there. But Pitt needs to capitalize on those opportunities — the forwards need to finish.

Pitt’s defense continues to improve

Across the weekend, Pitt’s defense looked more organized and composed than it has in weeks. Archibald showed calm consistency in both matches, while junior defender Olivia Lee and first-year defender Sophie Rourke added disciplined, mistake-free minutes. Redshirt junior goalkeeper Abby Reisz made several strong saves that kept both matches close.

It’s not perfect yet, but the defense is playing with more organization and confidence. It doesn’t draw attention, but it’s the reason Pitt stays in every game.

The effort is real — the execution isn’t

No one can question Pitt’s effort. The Panthers fought through both second halves, staying organized, contesting every ball and pushing until the final whistle. For every strong possession or defensive stretch, a missed finish or slow start cancels it out. That’s been the recurring theme of the season — constant effort without reward.

With one regular-season match left, Pitt’s goal shouldn’t be just to compete — it should try to finally play the full 90 minutes.