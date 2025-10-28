Column | Finally finding my nursing niche

For the first two years of undergrad, I felt conflicted towards my nursing degree. There were times when I had felt excited, confused, anxious and just outright overwhelmed with everything going on. Still, nursing was everything that I hoped it would be — challenging, yet rewarding in every way. My opportunities felt endless, but I was still trying to figure out where I fit in.

Over the last two years, my relationship with nursing has been quite complex. As seen in several of my other articles, such as “the pressure to attend graduate school,” “navigating mental health” and “navigating my freshman year,” the ongoing road to this degree has put me through the ringer. A common theme throughout all of these articles is uncertainty, insecurity and doubtfulness. Between clinical and lecture, there were days when I felt like I did not belong in this career, just because nothing truly spoke to me. I also felt uncertainty by comparing myself to my classmates, who always seemed to have their entire life planned out to the T. My own mind and thoughts had completely drowned me, and I was wondering if I would ever be able to catch a breath.

For a while, not knowing exactly what I wanted to pursue gave me a lot of anxiety. I would listen to classmates excitedly talk about how they knew they wanted to work in the ICU or ER post-grad and feel defeated. I felt like something was wrong with me because I lacked that sense of clarity. Every class and clinical felt like a test for me. Was I supposed to feel an instant connection to these topics? What if I never found the path that was right for me? The pressure I put on myself to figure things out made me feel worse about how undergrad was going. Along with the stress of classes, I was putting more stress on myself by thinking about my future so far in advance. I wanted so badly to feel a gripping passion for something, but instead I just felt lost. Looking back on it, all those feelings were normal — I just had to keep exploring to figure out where I really belonged.

Then, I had my OB rotation, and for some reason, all the puzzle pieces that were scattered around finally came together. To me, there is something so magical about being a part of the moments where new life is being welcomed into the world. The intensity of labor, but also the reward of a new baby, is something that drew me in instantly. OB nursing is not just about seeing cute newborn babies — it’s about supporting parents and families during one of the most special moments of their lives. It’s a specialty that combines critical thinking skills, technical skills and emotional skills all in one. It’s an area that I know will be challenging but also meaningful at the same time.

I love that in OB nursing, the opportunities are truly endless. You could be in labor and delivery, helping mothers get through a difficult contraction. You could be on a mother-baby unit, teaching a first-time mother how to care for their newborn or helping them adjust to their newest addition to their family. Not one patient is the same, nor is every birth — it’s a specialty that will keep you on your toes at all times. During this semester, I’ve learned that OB nurses not only care for their patients, but they also educate, advocate and even counsel. These are all elements of this specialty that I can see myself doing in the future.

Looking back on it, there was never a need for me to be so anxious about my future. Although I didn’t know it yet, the path that I was taking was in fact the right one for me. Those feelings of being lost weren’t wasted on anything. If anything, it helped me realize what I value the most as a future nurse. I needed a period of exploration so I could truly appreciate what OB has to offer. Now that I feel like I’ve finally found my footing, I feel relieved, and I feel a new sense of direction, purpose and motivation.

Every Thursday, I look forward to walking to Magee and finding out what floor we’ll be on for clinical that day. I actually look forward to going to my OB class because I know that I’ll find the lecture information interesting. Being in OB has changed the way I’m envisioning my career. I’m motivated to learn more and excited to grow in a field that aligns with my passions. Instead of dreading what post-grad means, I am finally looking forward to my professional future.

For other nursing students who may feel overwhelmed or unsure about where they fit in, I want you to know that it’s OK. It’s OK to not have everything figured out yet, and it’s OK that you might feel a little behind in comparison to your classmates. Nursing is a broad field with opportunities everywhere. Discovering a specialty that fits your specific interests may take some time.

I know that nursing school is daunting, and it feels like you should have your entire career planned out before you even graduate, but truth be told, it’s OK to just take your time. Every exam, patient and even the late-night study sessions are all just building blocks to get you to the future that is meant for you. If you’re waiting for that click to happen, patience is all you need. Your passion could be that next class or that next clinical rotation. As the semester continues, I’m excited not only for my career but for the nurse that I’m becoming.

Danae Poteat writes primarily about pop culture and current events. Write to her at [email protected].