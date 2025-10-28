‘Love is stronger than hate’: Community members commemorate the 2018 Tree of Life antisemitic attack

On Monday evening, the Pittsburgh Jewish community commemorated the deadly attack that occurred during morning services seven years ago at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Hundreds of community members packed the Jewish Community Center of Squirrel Hill for a ceremony hosted by 10.27 Healing Partnership to remember congregants murdered in the attack. Speakers at the event advocated for the abolition of hatred, discussing the importance of love and the dire need for community.

On Oct. 27, 2018, a gunman opened fire on three congregations — including the Dor Hadash and New Light Congregations — in the Tree of Life Synagogue during Shabbat morning services. The attack killed 11 people and injured six in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

The ceremony centered around the lighting of candles for each of the 11 killed. Some of the candlelighters included the daughters, wives and sisters of the victims, who shared memories of their loved ones. Family members and friends recalled their kindness, generosity and integral roles in the Jewish community.

Keynote speaker Jason Lando, the incident commander with the Pittsburgh police on the day of the attack and a former Hebrew school student at the Tree of Life Synagogue, said Oct. 27 was a “break in the fabric of [the Jewish community’s] lives” and a “day that redefined what it means to be a part of the Tree of Life and a member of Pittsburgh’s tight-knit Jewish community.”

“Eleven beautiful souls were taken from us that morning,” Lando said. “Eleven names that we say out loud, not only to remember them, but to remind everyone that hate will never erase their presence in this world.”

Lando spoke about his grandfather, who attended services at Tree of Life synagogue every week for 20 years except for the day of the attack. His friend and ride to the synagogue, Joyce Feinberg, was one of the 11 killed.

“[My grandfather] survived physically, but he never stopped carrying the weight of that day,” Lando said. “He was 99 years old at the time of the tragedy and lived the rest of his life with the grief of losing so many of his close friends, just as so many of you in this room have.”

Despite the grief the Jewish community faced after the tragedy, Lando said his grandfather — who passed away a few years after the attack — would have advised the Jewish community to remember the acts of kindness shown by the Pittsburgh community afterward.

“Churches and other synagogues opened their doors so Tree of Life members had a place to worship. Our Muslim community raised the funds to pay for the funerals of everyone we lost that day, and countless donations that came in from around the country and around the world to help the Tree of Life and our Jewish community rebuild,” Lando said. “The Pittsburgh community came together in a way that we had never seen before.”

Lando concluded his remarks by telling the audience they must keep fighting for a more peaceful and unified world for future generations, even though the “work is hard and can feel endless.”

“As we gather today, we continue to declare that love is stronger than hate, that unity is more powerful than division and that the legacy of those we lost will live on — not just in what we remember, but also in what we do,” Lando said.

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, who was leading services for the Tree of Life congregation during the attack, led a prayer called El Maleh Rahamim, or “a prayer for the souls departed,” which is typically recited during funeral services.

“Let the earth not cover their blood, and let there not be a place sufficient for their cries. Master of mercy, cover them in the cover of Your wings forever and may their souls be bound up in the bonds of life,” Myers said.

Rabbi Amy Bardak of Dor Hadash and Soo Song, the lead prosecutor in the trial for the perpetrator of the attack, led a prayer called Mi Sheberach, a prayer about healing.

Maggie Feinstein, director of the 10.27 Healing Partnership, explained the significance of this prayer.

“We recite [the prayer] today both for people in their continued physical healing from the wounds of 10.27 and in the ongoing psychological, spiritual healing journey we are all on,” Feinstein said.

Other prayers recited include the Psalm of David — which was led by survivors of the attack — a prayer for the country led by community members and a prayer for peace.

A choir of about 50 students from the Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts High School in Downtown filled the room with harmonies, singing about love and hope. Feinstein introduced and welcomed the students to the stage.

“Most of [these students] wouldn’t have been aware of the attack when it happened seven years ago. They have made a choice to learn about 10.27, to hear from survivors and family members [and] to learn about the victims,” Feinstein said. “It’s a reminder that there is no shortage of compassion — even when there are times when it feels like it’s a big load to carry.”

Feinstein concluded the ceremony by giving thanks to the organizers of the events and sharing a message of hope for the community.

“There’s far more good in the world,” Feinstein said. “May we continue to live faithfully.”