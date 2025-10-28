Skip to Content
October 28
Photos: Pitt Women's Volleyball vs Wake Forest
October 28
World Series Preview | The Hollywood Stars vs. The Northern Revival
October 28
Controversial inclusionary zoning policy proposal draws criticism from urban planning faculty
October 28
'Love is stronger than hate': Community members commemorate the 2018 Tree of Life antisemitic attack
October 28
Takeaways | Pitt women’s basketball puts up 101 against Pitt-Johnstown in thriller exhibition
October 28
A Panther with Philly roots: Jackson Gilman’s legacy at Pitt
October 28
Pitt baseball earns decisive victory over Mercyhurst
October 27
Column | Finally finding my nursing niche
October 27
Photos: Pitt Football vs NC State
October 27
‘Red cup rebellion’: Starbucks partners 'practice picket' for fair contracts on Forbes and Atwood
The Panther Crawl
Photos: Pitt Women’s Volleyball vs Wake Forest
By
Daniel Sung
,
Staff Photographer
October 28, 2025
Photos: Pitt Women’s Volleyball vs Wake Forest
Daniel Sung | Staff Photographer
The women's volleyball team celebrates after a point during a Pitt game against Wake Forest at the Fitzgerald Field House on Oct. 26, 2025.
volleyball
Wake Forest
