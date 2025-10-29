The best and worst of this year’s horror movies

2025 has been a huge year for the horror genre. With recent releases holding some of the top spots on the box office charts, there is some intense competition for new horror movies. It wasn’t just blockbusters that were released this year though — some of the films were pretty grim.

Best

1. Sinners

Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” is one of the best movies of all time. “Sinners” is a vampire horror, musical and period piece all in one. Featuring a beautiful original soundtrack and gut-wrenching writing, this movie will move you to tears in between bloody kills. From intricate costume design to dynamic cinematography, “Sinners” is a truly well-made film in every regard. This movie will quickly become a favorite for any who watch.

2. The Long Walk

“The Long Walk” is the film adaptation of Stephen King’s novel by the same name. Directed by Francis Lawrence of The Hunger Games franchise, this dystopian horror will throw you out of your seat with fear. It is an incredibly simple film in its plot, yet complex in its narrative. Cooper Hoffman, Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son, gracefully portrays the protagonist, Ray Garraty. Alongside Ray is Peter McVries, played by David Jonsson. The pair make for an extremely meaningful film that will leave you wanting more.

3. Good Boy

“Good Boy” is unlike most horror movies, as it is filmed through the point of view of a dog. Director Ben Leonberg filmed his very own dog, Indy, in the lead role. With the film featuring minimal dialogue and a pared-down perspective, the audience embodies the role of Indy. Being a dog, the lead delivers a shockingly sincere performance. Good Boy is quite a sad film, but you don’t have to worry — no dogs die in this movie.

Worst

1. Hurry Up Tomorrow

“Hurry Up Tomorrow” is the Weeknd’s love letter to himself. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, plays a fictional version of himself. “Hurry Up Tomorrow” had a lot of potential with a creative like Tesfaye behind it and a star-studded cast including Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, but it turned out weird and way too intense. At its best, Trey Edward Shults’ “Hurry Up Tomorrow” is visually stimulating, and at its worst, it’s glorified fan fiction the Weeknd wrote about himself.

2. Him

“Him” is a weird, football-centered hallucination from director Justin Tipping. This movie could have been amazing, but its creators missed the mark. Where there should be depth, there was superficiality. Much of the movie’s satire is pulled off well, but the narrative lacked any real juxtaposition. Tyriq Withers and Marlon Wayans both give very decent performances, but most other aspects of the film fall flat.

3. Opus

Mark Anthony Green’s “Opus” was one of the biggest disappointments of the year. While the film is not necessarily bad, it falls short of its clear potential as a cult classic. Though the plot was compelling, it was not developed enough to result in a satisfying cinematic experience. The ending felt abrupt and cheap, when it should have been intense and well thought out. The star-studded cast — featuring Ayo Edebiri, John Malkovich and Juliette Lewis — wasn’t enough to save “Opus” from its lackluster fate.