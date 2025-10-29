Opinion | Women in horror can’t win

Horror loves a survivor, but only if she’s bleeding when she wins.

Women in horror are victims — painted red, battered, bruised and defiled. Murderous clowns, serial killers and undead zombies draw terror from their film audiences, but this horror is nothing compared to what women are put through for these films.

When depicted as victims, women are often sexualized for a majority-male audience. Think of the infamous scene in “Psycho” where a young Janet Leigh is depicted helpless, nude and unsuspecting while showering. Her killer stabs her in a dramatic act, Leigh sliding down the wall between closeups of various angles of her body. This scene is an excellent example of how the sexualization of women in horror can be unsuspecting, written off as auteurism and a director’s “creative eye.” The sad reality is that this is not the only example, and the perpetuation of women positioned as sex symbols while simultaneous victims is harmful and often normalized in modern society.

This voyeuristic spectacle of female punishment is marketed to audiences who accept this male-centered filming. “American Psycho,” based on the book of the same title, is another great example of how gender roles have reaffirmed the story of the masculine lead and the sexually vulgar female victim. The parent’s guide section listing the category of sex and nudity is majority female and all victims of the male killer. Women in this film are used for sex and to murder — that’s it.

Most agree that the director, Mary Harron, chose to film this movie as a satirical take on toxic masculinity — that it depicts the horrors of the male gaze itself — but what it boils down to is how the women were positioned in this film and what the audience got out of it. The intention may have been to point out the ridiculousness of a male-centered world, but the reality has ironically encouraged the lead killer’s behavior. Men dress up as him for Halloween, admire the businessman lifestyle and center him on a platform — consequently glorifying the female hyper-sexualized victim as well.

Not just as their characters, women in horror are used — verbally abused, isolated and physically subjected to harsh conditions on set. Actresses have a long standing history of method acting, but for the horror genre, male directors have been notorious for mistreating the female characters to gain “authentic” reactions.

Shelly Duvall in “The Shining” was forced to film the iconic baseball bat scene 127 times to get a more authentically terrified and panicked performance. The male director, Stanley Kubrick, also repeatedly isolated her and belittled her acting skills, prompting tremendous anxiety. Duvall reportedly became physically ill on set and suffered mental health issues for decades after the filming.

The male director of “The Exorcist” used a variety of methods to provoke pain and terror from his female cast members. Ellen Burstyn suffered permanent back injuries after the director instructed her harness be pulled hard, and Linda Blair was subjected to freezing conditions on set wearing just a nightgown. She also fractured her spine due to a similar harness issue. Both of these women suffered serious injuries solely for the perfect shot, but neither were given much compensation or even much credit for their roles during filming.

Women in horror are evil and seductive villains — luring men, enticing audiences and using their limited weapon of persuasion to get their way. If a female character is the center of a horror film, she will often be sexualized similarly to the victim. “Jennifer’s Body” is a great example of this as her boy-eating habits are directly tied to her physical looks.

Witches are one of history’s oldest female villains. They appear in folklore and fiction across many cultures before the accusations became real and women were burned for this believed sin. Sometimes women are portrayed with grotesque features on screen to emphasize how unappealing a rebellious woman is. The wicked witch of the west, Roald Dahl’s witches and many of the early Disney animated witches all follow this format. Occasionally they will be portrayed as having the ability to switch to a beautiful and seductive temptress such as the Love Witch, emphasizing a witches ability to trick men.

Whether female characters are the murderers or victims, there is no win for women in horror. With a primarily male-centered genre, women will always be the scapegoat of a film, frequently sexualized in the process.

In a society where warlocks are praised but witches are burned, it is easy to ignore the systematic objectification of women in film. It’s time to realize that women are not props or sex symbols.

The scariest thing about horror is how normal female suffering is portrayed.

Faith Richardson likes to write about student life, the arts and the media. Email her at [email protected].