Column | The best Halloween films to watch this year

If you have no idea what to do this Halloween or have time to kill before your weekend plans, watching a scary movie is a good option. Personally, I love watching Halloween movies year-round, but there’s undoubtedly something special about watching a horror film on the holiday. Even if you’re not an avid movie watcher, putting a Halloween movie on in the background during festive activities with loved ones or alone is comforting. Whether you’re a die-hard horror fan or just looking for that background noise, my curated list of Halloween movies is the perfect way to get into the spooky spirit this season.

My first and most-recommended watch is the absolute timeless classic “Hocus Pocus” from 1993. The family friendly comedy follows the Sanderson sisters — three witches, who are resurrected in modern day Salem, Massachusetts, on Halloween night by Max, his kid sister Dani, and his potential love interest Allison. The three witches attempt to steal Dani’s soul, and a night of shenanigans ensues. I’ve watched this movie almost every Halloween for my entire life, and every watch is somehow just as enjoyable as the last. It’s funny, whimsical and eerie in all the right ways. “Hocus Pocus” is not only the ultimate Halloween film, but the ultimate fall film as well. Everything from the bright and fun costuming, setting of Salem, characters and overall plot add up to a great holiday film that all ages can enjoy. If you take anything away from this list, I hope it’s to watch “Hocus Pocus.”

Tim Burton’s 2012 stop-motion animated “Frankenweenie” is an underrated pick I highly recommend. The kid-friendly dark comedy stars a young Victor Frankenstein bringing his dead dog, Sparky, back to life after being hit by a car. Bringing him to life has dangerous ramifications for the whole town, leading the film to culminate in a really spellbinding third act. What I think really makes this film such a good pick is its distinctive visuals. The stop-motion animation style of “Frankenweenie” already gives it such a cool stylized look, but what makes it more special is that it’s shot entirely in black and white. The black and white really makes this film feel like one of those old, classic monster movies. The film even gives tons of nods to those classic films, such as “Dracula,” “The Mummy,” “Godzilla” and, of course, “Frankenstein.” It’s a great watch for anyone who loves monster movies and is looking for a more soft, spooky Halloween film.

If you’re craving some black and white — but want something actually scary — “Psycho” from 1960 is perfect for you. Alfred Hitchcock’s horror masterpiece takes place in the Bates Motel as a secretary on the run checks in to spend the night. This film is full of iconic imagery and scenes that any slight horror fan will recognize. The infamous shower scene is one of the most unforgettable moments in film history. “Pyscho” was also groundbreaking for its time and redefined horror — its influence rang out into nearly every thriller that followed it. Without spoiling too much, this film also has one of the most iconic horror villains of all time. “Pyscho” is a must watch for horror fans and cinephiles.

A good horror binge that’s very doable in one day is Leigh Janiak’s “Fear Street” trilogy. This trilogy of films spawned a cult following when it was first released one after another on Netflix in 2021. While based on the “Fear Street” book series by R.L. Stine, the series takes a very original direction in its storytelling. Spanning three time periods — 1994, 1978 and 1666 — the cursed town of Shadyside houses a centuries-old evil that is responsible for generations of murders. The main group of teens trying to solve this mystery is very likeable and fun to watch. This trilogy has something for a range of horror fans because of the differing time periods and feels. “Part One: 1994” channels ‘90s horror like “Scream,” “Part Two: 1978” is a classic summer camp slasher and “Part Three: 1666” is a historical horror like “The Witch.” The horror is very prevalent in these films with plenty of jump scares, suspenseful moments and frightening gore. It’s a favorite of mine, and the varying aesthetics combined with the callbacks to various types of horror makes it a really enjoyable watch.

Having way more intense gore, “Together” from this year is a very intense watch. I saw this film in theaters this year, and I can confidently say I’ve never seen anything quite like it. Directed and written by Michael Shanks, “Together” is an extreme body horror that follows a couple as they start to get physically stuck together. The couple is played by a real life married couple — Dave Franco and Alison Brie — which makes the acting feel way more real and emotional. “Together” is an experience I don’t recommend to everyone, though. It’s very visceral in its imagery and definitely not family friendly in the slightest. There’s many moments where I physically reacted — whether it was a jaw drop or covering my eyes for a second — in the theater, which doesn’t happen often for me. However, those that like gore or body horror will love this narrative. Even as someone that usually hates gore, this film was still pretty enjoyable in a weird way for me. It lingered in my mind for a while after watching it. While definitely not for the easily squeamish, I’d suggest checking it out if you’re looking for something strange, one-of-a-kind and straight-up terrifying.

Even if you’re not all that into Halloween, there’s still a Halloween watch perfect for you — 1993’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” While “Hocus Pocus” is the ultimate fall film, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is without a doubt the ultimate holiday film. The story itself takes place in a world in which all the holidays are divided into magical worlds such as Halloween Town and Christmas Town. All the iconic characters of Jack Skellington, Sally and Santa Claus himself make this a nostalgic watch. Everyone has seen some type of imagery from this movie or heard its soundtrack near the holidays. It’s a holiday classic for both Halloween and Christmas, which is what makes it the perfect end for any Halloweekend binge as we move closer to the winter festivities.

No matter what type of Halloween movie you’re into this October, watching a film is a great activity to squeeze into your Halloween plans. I wish everyone a happy Halloween and hope you watch a really good movie this weekend!

