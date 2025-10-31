Police blotter: Oct. 23 – Oct. 29

Thursday, October 23

An officer took a report regarding the theft of a backpack at the William Pitt Union. Investigation pending.

Friday, October 24

An officer issued a summons arrest for attended vehicle or property and criminal mischief.

Campus security reported a liquor law violation at Ruskin Hall. Two students were issued conduct referrals.

Saturday, October 25

Campus security reported a liquor law violation at Nordenberg Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

An officer assisted City police in taking a report regarding the theft of a wallet.

An officer assisted City police in taking a report regarding a theft on McKee Place.

Two individuals were issued citations for disorderly conduct on Semple Street.

Sunday, October 26

Officers assisted City police with a theft from a vehicle on First Avenue.

Monday, October 27

An officer took a report regarding a failure to comply with registration requirements.

Tuesday, October 28

An officer took a report regarding the theft of equipment at Hillman Library. Investigation pending.

Campus security reported a drug law violation at Litchfield Tower C. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Wednesday, October 29

An officer took a report regarding the theft of an iPad at the Public Safety Building. Investigation pending.

An officer took a report regarding the theft of an electric scooter on Halket Street. Investigation pending.

Officers assisted City police with a motor vehicle theft.

Officers assisted City police with a vehicle versus pedestrian incident.