Police blotter: Oct. 23 – Oct. 29

Thursday, October 23
An officer took a report regarding the theft of a backpack at the William Pitt Union. Investigation pending.
Friday, October 24
An officer issued a summons arrest for attended vehicle or property and criminal mischief.
Campus security reported a liquor law violation at Ruskin Hall. Two students were issued conduct referrals.
Saturday, October 25
Campus security reported a liquor law violation at Nordenberg Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.
An officer assisted City police in taking a report regarding the theft of a wallet.
An officer assisted City police in taking a report regarding a theft on McKee Place.
Two individuals were issued citations for disorderly conduct on Semple Street.
Sunday, October 26
Officers assisted City police with a theft from a vehicle on First Avenue.
Monday, October 27
An officer took a report regarding a failure to comply with registration requirements.
Tuesday, October 28
An officer took a report regarding the theft of equipment at Hillman Library. Investigation pending.
Campus security reported a drug law violation at Litchfield Tower C. One student was issued a conduct referral.
Wednesday, October 29
An officer took a report regarding the theft of an iPad at the Public Safety Building. Investigation pending.
An officer took a report regarding the theft of an electric scooter on Halket Street. Investigation pending.
Officers assisted City police with a motor vehicle theft.
Officers assisted City police with a vehicle versus pedestrian incident.