‘I don’t know what to else to do’: Impending SNAP suspension causes concern for food insecure students

SNAP is facing suspension, and Pitt students will be feeling the effects.

On Nov. 1, an estimated 42 million people nationwide will lose access to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — a federal program that helps low-income individuals purchase food — as a result of the ongoing federal government shutdown. The suspension is expected to affect over 160,000 Alleghany County residents and 31% of college students in the U.S.

With food access becoming a rising concern in Oakland, students and advocates fear a loss of SNAP benefits at Pitt could potentially increase levels of food insecurity for students.

Christa Johnson, communications and public relations specialist at Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, said her team will respond appropriately to an increased need for food assistance by November.

“We are closely monitoring these sudden changes to SNAP, gathering information and creating plans to respond to a surge in demand for food resources,” Johnson said.

Jennifer Synder, a senior nutrition and dietetics major and president of Food Recovery Heroes and the Student Dietetic Association, is hosting a GoFundMe with the SDA from Oct. 27 to Nov. 11 to assist local food banks, which she believes will need more support.

“Our goal [for the fundraiser] is for SDA to help the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank purchase its own food, especially during the holiday season,” Snyder said. “We believe they need extra help right now to support people who are losing their benefits this month.”

To help reduce food insecurity on campus, Pitt offers the Pitt Pantry — a free, student-run supermarket that stocks household items, fresh produce and meats. Students and faculty can shop at the pantry for free, but shoppers are limited to two visits per month.

According to Sarah Ramaley, associate director of basic needs at Pitt, they are not making additional adjustments to their services at this time.

“There are no plans, at the moment, to change our services,” Ramaley said. “We order food and receive weekly deliveries from the GPCFB. We follow their guidance regarding national and regional changes.”

Reilly Schaefer, a senior majoring in political science and law, criminal justice and society, uses SNAP benefits. Schaefer finds the suspension “upsetting,” not just because she will lose her own assistance, but also because of the potential loss of revenue for small businesses that rely on SNAP recipients.

“I’m really upset,” Schaefer said. “When I buy from the [Groceria Merante] in South Oakland, that’s a small business. If I’m not on food stamps anymore, I will not be buying from them, which means they are not making money off me.”

To make up for her loss of SNAP, Schaefer has taken to budgeting and heavy rationing. She is worried that, if the government shutdown continues, she might not have any benefits for December.

“Instead of buying things like chicken stock or broth, I just started making it myself because it’s cheaper to buy a whole chicken and make your own stock than to buy it,” Schaefer said.

Although Schaefer is aware of the Pitt Pantry, she expressed dissatisfaction with what she feels is a lack of amenities and alternatives outside the service.

“I adore [the Pitt Pantry], but it’s not enough to sustain you,” Schaefer said. “You can go twice a month, but it’s not enough.”

Since Schaefer is unable to work more than 20 hours a week under federal work study requirements and cannot afford a meal plan, she is unsure how she will obtain food for herself in the coming months.

“I don’t have time to work more, I don’t want to buy a meal plan because that’s too expensive,” Schaefer said. “I just don’t know what else to do.”

Ramaley assured students that the University will continue to provide food security through resources like the Pitt Pantry, including Pitt Pantry Food Lockers and Emergency Meal Swipes.

“The Care and Resource Support office will continue to provide SNAP outreach and application assistance to students,” Ramaley said. “During the suspension, students may still apply for SNAP.”