ICYMI: ‘Starting 5’ season two follows the in-season ups and downs of NBA stars

Curious as to what a day in the life of your favorite basketball superstar looks like? Netflix’s “Starting 5” — back for its second season — follows NBA players throughout their teams’ quest for a championship, cataloging their individual preparation and off-court activities. The 2024 NBA season is documented from the perspective of five of the NBA’s most dominant players — Tyrese Haliburton, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jaylen Brown.

Season two couldn’t have come at a more interesting time. SGA and Haliburton are fresh off an NBA Finals duel that saw Haliburton tragically tear his Achilles tendon in Game 7 while the Oklahoma City Thunder and SGA lifted the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Durant is coming into his first season as a Houston Rocket, traded to his fifth team over the offseason and looking to get back to the Finals. Brown is preparing to shoulder the load for a Boston Celtics team that also saw star player Jayson Tatum go down with an Achilles injury during the playoffs. And then there is the ever-lovable Harden, whose storyline focuses more on his developing family life rather than his last few pushes for a ring with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC Thunder

SGA is the budding face of the NBA, dominating social media feeds with his extravagant outfits while people complain about his free-throw dependent scoring. “Starting 5” goes beyond SGA’s “nonchalant” exterior, offering us a look at his life as a dad to one-year-old Ares. The entire Thunder team showed up to Ares’ birthday party well before they had their own celebration following their Finals victory. The reigning league MVP, Finals MVP and scoring leader is coming off a historic season and looking to go back-to-back with a young, and now experienced, Thunder squad.

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Haliburton had one of the most tumultuous seasons in recent NBA history. It all started with an anonymous poll of NBA players, released by The Athletic, which revealed that Haliburton was voted as the league’s most overrated player. This lit a fire under Haliburton and the Pacers, who went on an insane run to cap off the regular season and make the playoffs as the No. 4 seed. On the improbable road to the NBA Finals, Haliburton hit game-winning shots against all four of the opponents the Pacers faced, including the Thunder. He battled against the odds in every series, leading a battered Pacers team to the brink of Game 7, just after exiting Game 6 early. In the first quarter of Game 7, Haliburton made three three-pointers before he stepped through on a drive and abruptly tore his Achilles, collapsing to the floor in pain. As a lifelong sports fan, it was one of the most gruesome injuries I’ve seen live.

Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets

“Easy Money Sniper” is hands down one of the greatest to ever play the game of basketball. However, his legacy is constantly disrespected — primarily because of his move to the Golden State Warriors in 2016, which saw Durant win back-to-back Finals MVPs with his new superteam. Widely viewed as “the weakest move by a superstar,” this period has tainted Durant’s reputation — who hasn’t won a ring without the Warriors and Stephen Curry. On “Starting 5,” Durant opened up about his basketball career, which fuels one of his main hobbies — clapping back at haters on the Internet. He’s been doing it for 20 years and is showing no signs of slowing down — that goes for basketball, too.

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Brown is stepping into one of the biggest seasons of his career. Gone is his co-star Jayson Tatum, who has been with Brown since 2017 and has been sidelined for the upcoming season. As the 2024 Finals MVP, Brown is going to have to take the reins of this Celtics team and lead them back to the mountaintop. Outside of the pressures of basketball, Brown is focused on his relationship with his grandfather Willie, and making sure he is happy and healthy in Boston. The two share heartfelt moments throughout season two, and can often be seen throwing fake jabs at each other and talking about sports.

James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers

Harden, one of the NBA’s more eccentric personalities, has settled into running the point in Los Angeles after the whirlwind of the last few years that saw him bounce between Brooklyn and Philadelphia. The former MVP and scoring aficionado — who used to be caught up in strip clubs the night after dropping 60 points — shows a much mellower side on “Starting 5” — one that started with the introduction of his fashion designer girlfriend, Paije Speights. His budding relationship off the floor, coupled with raising his son, has shifted Harden’s focus, possibly toward retirement in the near future. Harden’s segments are very lighthearted, rivaling Durant for the funniest member of season two.

While it was a tough challenge to follow up on a great first season that featured personalities Anthony Edwards and LeBron James, “Starting 5” season two was just as captivating. From transitions that resemble TikTok edits to elite, behind-the-scenes footage, the production of “Starting 5” is extremely polished. Durant and Harden, in the twilight of their primes, offer a bit of nostalgia and wisdom, while SGA, Haliburton and Brown show the promise and hunger that the future of the NBA holds. Now, the chase for the 2025 NBA championship has finally begun — and the next season of “Starting 5” is already playing out.