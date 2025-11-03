Stepping into tradition: Pitt’s Divine Nine light up the yard for Homecoming

With Homecoming season in full swing, alumni often return to their alma maters to reconnect with old friends and celebrate university traditions. At the University of Pittsburgh, students and alumni alike look forward to a lineup of spirited events from “Paint the Town” and the “Blue and Gold Bash” to the highly anticipated Homecoming football game.

Beyond the mainstream festivities, another vibrant tradition unfolds each year — one rooted in history, culture and pride. The National Pan-Hellenic Council — also known as the Divine Nine — hosts its annual Yard Show — a performance where historically Black fraternities and sororities showcase their organization’s values through the art of stepping and strolling.

On Oct. 24, the plaza outside of the William Pitt Union buzzed with cheers and yells from members of NPHC as they gathered in support of their fellow brothers and sisters. Despite the crisp fall air, the crowd showed up in full force, ready to cheer on the performers.

Alexis Davis, the assistant director of fraternity and sorority life, goes into detail about how this event spans throughout Black history.

“Yard Show performances by NPHC organizations combine chants, steps and strolls to celebrate their pride, unity and organizational history,” Alexis Davis said. “As an integral part of Black history and culture, these performances serve as powerful expressions of tradition, identity and community. African American fraternities and sororities have had a long, prestigious history at the University of Pittsburgh, with our first chapters chartering in the 1910s.”

“We take great pride in their longevity and the ways they create community for students and liven the culture on campus,” Alexis Davis said.

Following NPHC tradition, performances were presented in the order that each Divine Nine organization was founded — Alpha Phi Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi, Delta Sigma Theta, Phi Beta Sigma, Zeta Phi Beta, Sigma Gamma Rho and Iota Phi Theta.

After the Deltas wrapped up their routine, the show paused for intermission featuring Pitt’s African dance team, Ya’Baso, and the University’s majorette dance squad, the Panthrettes — both keeping the energy high.

Kay Davis, a senior communications major and the sergeant-at-arms of the Mighty Mu Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., reflected on her experience performing in this year’s show.

“I felt free — like I had the power to kill it — and that’s exactly what I was going to do,” Kay Davis said. “Once you get in front of everyone, the adrenaline takes over and you feel empowered to do anything. My favorite part was my speaking roles. I’m super loud normally, so when I get the chance to yell, I get excited.”

During their performance, the women of Delta Sigma Theta combined stepping, chanting and vocal callouts that emphasized their sorority’s core values of sisterhood, scholarship and service.

Although the precision and energy of these routines may look effortless to the crowd, Kay Davis noted the level of commitment and practice required to make the event happen.

“It takes practice every day — even weekends — to get the show ready,” Kay Davis said. “People don’t realize how hard it is to actually get everyone synchronized. The only way to do that is to practice over and over. Everyone has different rhythmic abilities, so navigating that also takes time.”

Balancing rehearsals with academics and extracurriculars also presented a challenge.

“Everyone is so busy that it’s hard carving out time to practice that fits everyone’s schedule, so we would have to practice really late,” Kay Davis said.

Members of The Obnoxious Omicron Psi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. also delivered a high-energy routine filled with precise marches, hops and steps.

Darren McQueen Jr., a senior psychology major and vice basileus of Omega Psi Phi, shared what it felt like to take the stage for the first time.

“I was slightly nervous when running out to perform. It was my first time participating in a show for my chapter,” McQueen said. “Once I heard the crowd cheering, it gave me all the energy I needed. Feeling their energy made me excited. The performance was extremely fun.”

McQueen highlighted an important moment during the performance.

“My favorite part was leading the last march we performed. ‘Cadillac’ is my dad and I’s favorite march, so to set it out made me quite happy,” McQueen said.

The Alphas set the tone early in the show with sharp choreography and strong crowd engagement. Rashad Chapman, a senior political science major and president of the Omicron Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., shared insight into their preparation process and what performing meant to him.

“The preparation for Yard Show was daily practices with multiple run-throughs to clean up different parts of our show and to continue to practice,” Chapman said. “Seeing people cheer and seeing them just be interactive just heightens my own intensity and makes me want to up my energy even more.”

For Chapman, McQueen and Kay Davis, the Yard Show was more than a performance — it was an opportunity to honor legacy, celebrate unity and represent their organizations with pride.

As the night came to a close, the applause, chants and rhythmic beats echoed across campus, serving as a reminder that the Divine Nine’s presence at Pitt is not only about performance but also about purpose.

Through stepping, strolling and storytelling, NPHC organizations continue to celebrate unity, resilience and Black excellence lighting up the Yard with pride year after year.