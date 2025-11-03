Mac Miller’s 10th anniversary edition of ‘GO:OD AM’ proves that music transcends time

Pittsburgher or not, the drop of Mac Miller’s 10th anniversary edition of his third studio album, “GO:OD AM,” will catch your attention. Including remastered bangers like “Brand Name,” revamped visualizers for “Rush Hour” and three new surprise songs, “Royal Flush,” “Cable Box,” and “Carpe Diem.” The re-release of this album 10 years after its initial release proves that fans still appreciate Miller’s timeless music.

When Miller first debuted “GO:OD AM” in 2015, he was at his peak — finally sober after struggling with substance abuse, thriving off of his success as a singer and newly signed with Warner Brothers Records. The album feels like waking up in the morning, knowing it’s a new, brighter day ahead. It marks the shift from Miller’s youthful sound to a more mature musicality.

In January, Miller’s team dropped “Balloonerism,” which garnered success, winning the MTV Video Music and UK Music Video Awards, among many others. Miller’s estate knew his 10th anniversary album would be a hit, especially since fans would be fueled by surprise songs.

Two of the three unreleased songs Miller’s estate added, “Royal Flush,” feat. Pittsburgh rapper Vinny Radio and “Cable Box,” were both recorded at ID labs, a well-known Pittsburgh recording studio located in Etna, Pennsylvania. The side of the building now has a mural dedicated to Miller, a gift to those who listen to him and those who worked with him.

The upbeat rap “Royal Flush” references the best hand of poker, addressing life in the spotlight. With lyrics, “All I do is play the hand I’ve been dealt with / And these motherf—-rs foldin’,” Miller says he wasn’t lucky but worked for his success. Others may have been granted more opportunities, money or circumstances, but Miller persevered through many hardships and mental health struggles, winning his own game of poker.

Despite the fame, we see Miller’s love and appreciation for his personal life outside of his career in “Cable Box.” He talks about growing up and how different his life was before money, “Never had a lot, but I made a lot / They told a story, I changed the plot / Now I’m savin’ up for that plane or yacht / Them extra channels, that cable box, yeah / I’m faithful to that cable box.”

These lyrics are engrained in my mind, as not many artists admit their love for life before fame in their lyricism. He shows his loyalty to life before success — criticizing the materialism that comes with fame. Miller remains humble, sharing that he holds value in things that truly serve his happiness, not fancy, expensive things.

While “Carpe Diem” wasn’t about playing poker, it was written in Clams Casino studio. Translating to “Seize the Day,” this song stands out from the other new releases. Because this song was unreleased for ten years, it means more to hear it now than ever. After losing Miller, listeners now see how precious time can be. Miller focused on making music and expressing himself in his art, leaving it for his fans to enjoy. In “Carpe Diem” Miller cries out, “When I am all alone, I close my eyes / Turn on the music, blow my mind, Ooh, woah (Yeah).”

“Rush Hour” was accompanied by a new animated visualizer directed by Danaé Gosset. Childhood connections were emphasized through youthful symbolism. Dinosaurs being one, referencing Miller’s lyrics, “In my mind, I’m enormous / Like a giant rhinoceros or a dinosaur of violent forces” from the new song, “Carpe Diem.” Teddy bears were also seen floating throughout the video, showing Miller still embodied his inner-child throughout his adulthood.

The nearly sixteen minute short film produced by Miller’s estate “REMEMBER MUSIC”, released, “GO:OD AM (Time Flies, Try to Catch It),” shows his career shift through a montage of music, messages and beautiful moments from Miller’s journey through the making of the album. The short film utilizes unseen footage of Miller while on tour, in the studio and relaxing in his free time. Miller fans know that he was a one of a kind and genuine artist — and this short film shows his personality in ways that make him feel even more like an old friend. Miller preached positivity and love as priorities, and this film inspires viewers to live like he did. In this film, he isn’t Mac Miller — he is Malcolm James McCormick.

In the sequence of clips, Josh Berg, an audio engineer, revealed Miller’s Brentwood, California home was his studio in creating “GO:OD AM.” Video director Rex Arrow revealed that he lived with Miller during the summer of 2014, in the midst of crafting “GO:OD AM”, and said Miller was always recording. It was then that Miller’s voice took over the video, reflecting on his brief spiral of sadness during his first two albums, “Blue Slide Park” and “Watching Movies with the Sound Off.”

“All I did for two and a half years, everyone’s like “where you been?,” It was just me in this room with the door closed making music. You know, it was then I learned how to go outside. I just wanted to come out with something that was confident, and that was the headspace I wanted to get into before I came back,” Miller said.

Miller discussed his break from Los Angeles by taking a long trip to New York City, which made him “feel alive,” a feeling he craved for a long time. He wanted his first major label album with Warner Brothers Records to feel reflective of the new era of his life — humorous, light hearted and like a breath of fresh air.

The ending of the film struck me, as Miller’s smile shined at the viewers in slow motion, showing him having fun performing at shows, and feeling the music with fans. These visuals capture the entire meaning of his album, enjoying life and living in the moment. Berg credited Miller, “Never did he lose the beauty of life or love or any of that stuff. We’re always moving in that direction, even if you gotta go through the dark to get there.”

A special shoutout was shown at the end of the film.

“A special thanks to Miller, Karen and Mark, 4 Strikes Squad, Everyone at Warner, Larry King, The Fader, Rick Rubin, Domo Genesis, The GO:OD Tour Crew, and Lil B. just because. And all of you. Thank you Malcolm for the music, GO:OD AM out now. 92’ til infinity,” the announcement said.