Takeaways: Pitt women’s basketball dominates Lock Haven, 98-58, as they end exhibition play

The Panthers closed out their final exhibition game, dominating Lock Haven 98–58 at home. After conceding the first basket — a jumper from Lock Haven senior guard Jenadia Jordan — Pitt quickly responded with a 6-0 run fueled by aggressive defense and transition play. Fast-break opportunities off steals set the tone early, establishing a tempo that Lock Haven struggled to match for the rest of the game.

The performance showcased the Panthers’ increased physicality and athleticism, traits that head coach Tori Verdi has emphasized as major areas of growth during the offseason. From tighter defensive rotations to quicker movement in transition, Pitt looked sharper, more connected and ready to carry that intensity into the regular season next week.

Transfers continue to look impressive

Pitt’s transfers continue to make a strong impression as they settle into their roles this season. Senior guard Angel Jones from Coppin State led the charge with a game-high 23 points on a solid 11-of-13 shooting, displaying confidence and efficiency from start to finish. Jones also added four assists and two steals, proving to lead not just in scoring but in creating opportunities for her teammates and setting the tone defensively.

Junior guard Carla Viegas from Florida State complemented her performance with 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting, while pulling down three rebounds and maintaining a steady presence on the perimeter. Her decision-making helped keep the team’s rhythm intact during key stretches of the game.

Both Jones and Viegas have quickly established themselves as integral pieces of the offense, showing chemistry and composure in their short time with the team. Working alongside redshirt junior guard Mikayla Johnson — who transferred from Colorado after the 2023-24 season — the trio anchored much of the team’s offensive flow, pushing the tempo, attacking the rim and setting up plays that kept the defense off throughout the night.

Panthers were solid in the paint

The Panthers controlled the interior from start to finish, outscoring Lock Haven 56–18 in the paint. Their size, strength and aggression down low proved overwhelming, as they repeatedly attacked the rim and converted high-percentage shots. Pitt’s forwards established early positioning and capitalized on second-chance opportunities, while the guards consistently drove through defensive gaps to finish at the basket.

The team’s dominance inside not only fueled their offensive rhythm but also highlighted their improved physicality — something Verdi has emphasized as a cornerstone of their playing identity this season.

Pitt’s defensive game needs consistency

Despite the dominant final score, the Panthers showed lapses on the defensive end that allowed Lock Haven to chip away at the lead multiple times. Throughout the game, Pitt’s defensive intensity fluctuated — strong, aggressive stretches were often followed by periods of sluggish play and miscommunication.

The team frequently shifted between a loose zone and an unorganized man-to-man defense, which opened up gaps for Lock Haven to capitalize on. When the Panthers played with energy and focus, they forced turnovers and controlled the tempo. But when their effort dipped, Lock Haven found easy looks and built momentum. Pitt finding consistency on that end of the floor is essential as it transitions from exhibition play into the regular season.

Pitt kicks off its regular season play on Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Drexel in the Petersen Events Center.