SGB discusses Pitt Eats allergy protocol, announces plans to address SNAP cuts

Student Government Board discussed Pitt Eats’ allergy protocol and announced plans to address SNAP cuts at its weekly meeting Tuesday night in Nordy’s Place.

Board member Rachel Smookler said she met with Pitt Eats dietician Lindsay Wilson to discuss allergy training for Pitt Eats employees.

“[Pitt Eats is] reworking Schenley Cafe’s allergy protocol to prevent cross contamination better,” Smookler said.

Smookler said Pitt Eats is updating the menus for Schenley Café and other locations that currently have incomplete menus.

“[Pitt Eats is] working on putting complete allergy menus on Transact and Dine On Campus,” Smookler said.

Smookler encouraged students to reach out to Pitt Eats if they have any questions or concerns about allergies.

“Go to [Wilson], or go to the ingredient experts, which are the managers with blue hats at the Eatery or any of the retail or meal-swap locations,” Smookler said.

Board member Kylie Baker and Smookler announced plans to address SNAP cuts and support Pitt Pantry through community engagement.

“Baker and I are planning a food drive for Pitt Pantry to help them in the face of SNAP cuts,” Smookler said.

Board member Andrew Elliott said he is continuing to address student concerns about construction causing sidewalk closures.

“I’ve been working with construction administrators to see about next steps in contacting the City to deal with this construction,” Elliott said.

President Marley Pinsky reminded students about the Campus Master Plan presentation on Nov. 6.

“This is really important to just show up, show them that we care and that we pay attention to the future of campus developments,” Pinsky said.

Allocations:

Engineers Without Borders requested $8,756 for a service trip. The board amended and approved this request to $7,500.

The Pakistani Student Association requested $3,927.65 for an event. The board approved this request in full.

Model African Union requested $4,209 to attend a competition. The board approved this request in full.