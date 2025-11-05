Column | Haunted productions — the dark truths behind beloved entertainment

Hollywood — often monikered as “Hollyweird” — has been the centerpiece of the world’s most popular conspiracy theories and renowned superstitions since its creation. This infamous district is a hub of dreams and movie magic. But Hollywood is not all glitz and glam. Over the years, incidents have happened in the world of entertainment that have sparked dialogue about the risks of being in the limelight. This directs the audience’s attention away from a piece of media’s intended theme and toward the real life struggles that shadow its creation.

Featuring everything from prideful renditions that mirror personal tragedies and personify inner monologues, to overbearing choir teachers with a tie addiction and a personal vendetta against a verbally abusive and narcissistic cheercoach, “Glee,” a musical dramedy, took the pop culture world by storm. “Glee” broke several records, including the longest amount of time spent on the Billboard Hot 100. It surpassed Elvis Presley and the Beatles’ record for the most Hot 100 entries by a non-solo act, with 207 entries total.

“Glee” is responsible for a cultural shift that happened in the 2010s, resulting in many people beginning to resonate with musical theatre and show choir culture. In the musical theater world, it is often thought that bad things happen in threes. This likely means that if there are two malfunctions before the show, everyone should be braced for a third one to happen before it’s deemed “safe.” Keeping true to the show choir superstitions, “Glee” will forever be tainted by a different “rule of three” manifesting in the tragic deaths of three cast members, changing the way that audiences remember the show forever.

With the initial death of Corey Monteith in 2013, it seemed like all of Hollywood was at a standstill remembering someone who was a friend to many, but also shocked about the circumstances of his passing as it revealed a long battle with narcotics. Later came the death of Mark Salling who had committed suicide after being found guilty of possession of child pornography. His death sparked more outrage than compassion as many refused to mourn the loss of a criminal. Then came the death of Naya Rivera in the summer of 2020. Her death was publicized as the most tragic of all, as she drowned struggling to save her son who had fallen off a boat, and because her character, Santana, was a fan favorite. These cast members’ deaths changed the public’s perception of this dramedy, once being labelled as a lighthearted musical dramedy now marked a vessel of death with a curse that is out to get the cast members who remain.

Adding on, in 1982’s “Poltergeist,” the haunting theme of the movie proved to be more than just a plotpoint but rather a parallel of real life. Several actors, including children, suffered untimely deaths in the years following the film. Heather O’Rourke, who played Carol Anne, died unexpectedly at the age of 12 from complications from a misdiagnosed intestinal issue. Dominique Dunne, who played her older sister, was murdered shortly after the film’s release. These tragedies gave the movie a spooky reputation and led to widespread rumors that the film was cursed. Audiences could no longer view it as a simple supernatural flick — the offscreen events added a very real element of chaos and fear. The term “Poltergeist curse” was coined and slowly became a part of the film’s identity, making it unforgettable in a way that went beyond its special effects or plot. Overall, the legacy of “Poltergeist” is inseparable from the misfortunes surrounding its production. The tragedies behind the scenes transformed the movie into a cultural phenomenon defined as much by its real-life horrors as its fictional ones, demonstrating how off-screen events can successfully alter how pieces of media are remembered.

Additionally, known for his long and acclaimed acting career, Alec Baldwin was cast for the film “Rust”. Production began on Oct. 21, 2021, but was paused after only one day due to an on-set fatality. During filming, Baldwin mistakenly fired at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a prop revolver, killing her instantly. Baldwin was later acquitted of all charges and found not guilty under the pretense that prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense. Eventually, in early 2023 — after his charges were dropped — Baldwin resumed filming. The movie premiered at the Camerimage festival in Poland in November 2024. It was released in U.S. theaters in May of 2025. The controversy surrounding the movie proved to have an impact on its success as it had a disastrous opening weekend, earning only $25,000 in a limited release across 115 screens. The lack of success this movie had has been largely attributed to both simultaneous release on digital platforms and the tragic on-set death of Hutchins. Instead of being remembered for its story, performances or cinematography, “Rust” became defined by tragedy.

At the end of a long day defined by working a mundane 9-to-5 and completing a series of subservient tasks, all anyone wants to do is kick back on a well-worn recliner and watch endless minutes of their favorite show that allows them to forget about the outside world. The harrowing truth behind these pieces of media that we love so much is that they were not always born from the greatest circumstances. Even though we love to watch despite this fact, the way that we remember these forms of entertainment can often be overshadowed with the chaos, strife and pain of the environment that it was produced in. A peek behind the curtains reveals a dark truth, one that forever shifts the way we view these beloved shows and movies.