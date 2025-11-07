Coffee bean tariffs affect prices at local coffee shops

From newly imposed tariffs to rising concerns of climate change, coffee shop owners and students are seeing price increases for a single cup of coffee.

The Trump Administration’s tariffs on imported coffee beans have become a national concern. Big name coffee shops are quickly seeing the impacts these tariffs have on their revenue, and local shops in Pittsburgh are facing challenging price changes while trying to balance other business expenses.

Along with Trump’s tariffs, climate change is creating an even bigger issue for coffee bean production. Excessive droughts and unusual heat are making bean production harder than it has ever been.

College students, who indulge in coffee from local shops, spend between $3 to $5 on a single cup per day. These shops are central to college life and profit off of the student population.

Amy Enrico is the owner of Tazza D’Oro, a neighborhood coffee shop with locations in Highland Park and Oakland, and has been navigating the challenges of rising costs.

“Our roaster is Counter Culture Coffee, and they have been very slowly raising prices, so we have time to adjust the changes instead of doing a big increase,” Enrico said.

The gradual approach has helped Tazza D’Oro avoid shocking customers with sudden price spikes, according to Enrico. Enrico said the recent tariffs on imported beans have still noticeably increased the cost of doing business.

“In January, when the tariffs kicked in, we saw about an 8% increase in prices, and we are supposed to see another 5%,” Enrico said. “We do not know where it will go from there, but our roasters are working closely with us to make sure it is doable for us and our customers.”

While coffee bean prices are a major target of the tariffs, Enrico said the costs of other everyday supplies have also risen.

“We have seen an increase in our paper cups, our lids and our napkins,” Enrico said. “So just to produce a cup of coffee between the tariffs on the coffee and the cups, it is a 10-12% increase [in cost].”

Enrico said deciding on how to approach price changes puts her in a difficult position — raising prices may drive away customers, but keeping them low could threaten the sustainability of the business.

“If we don’t raise prices, it’s really gonna hurt the business. If we raise prices, it could hurt the business,” Enrico said. “It’s a double-edged sword. How do you make these decisions?”

Enrico worries that rising costs will cause a cup of coffee to become a luxury instead of an everyday necessity and make local shops lose customers.

“I don’t know if it will shut us down, but we’ll probably certainly won’t see the diversity of our customer base that we have now,” Enrico said. “For me, coffee shops are about community, and everybody should be able to come into the shop.”

Coffee producers are also facing the growing threat of climate change. According to Enrico, the combination of erratic weather patterns and supply chain disruptions is putting additional strain on roasters and shop owners.

“So not only are they getting hit by the tariffs and the shipping fees, but also the second biggest thing that’s happening in coffee is climate change,” Enrico said. “The weather is really erratic in the coffee growing regions, so there’s either drought or too much rain.”

Yuki Dong, a first-year majoring in business, has noticed inflated prices and is trying to save money when it comes to having her morning coffee.

“I have seen crazy price increases with coffee. It is now about $6 or $7 for a cup,” Dong said. “Since I am a first-year student, I just go to the Eatery and sometimes get the coffee there, but it is not that good.”

Dong is concerned about how expensive a cup of coffee is becoming. She is aware of where the economy is currently but believes it is only temporary.

“Right now, we are in a recession, so I think prices are going to continue to go up,” Dong said. “We just have to wait it out.”

Henry Spillane, an undecided first-year student, said the cost of coffee has risen even in the past couple of years. He said he brews his own coffee in his dorm room to balance the cost of other expenses in college.

“When I was in high school, Wawa coffee was about $2, but now I think it is at $3,” Spillane said. “I brew coffee in my room, so it is probably $5 a week only on creamer.”

Spillane expressed concern for the future of local coffee shops and stressed the importance of residents supporting these businesses as they deal with increasing prices and tariffs. “Everyone loves a good local coffee shop, and I think they always have a good presentation and thrive in the way that they make their coffee,” Spillane said. “Please go out and support your local coffee shop.”