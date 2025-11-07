Draft of Campus Master Plan proposes fourth Tower, WPU developments and more

On Thursday, Nov. 6, the Office of Planning, Design and Construction presented a preview of the official Campus Master Plan Draft. The event, hosted at the Barco Law Building, proposed future development plans for Pitt’s campus.

Around 150 people attended the event, with three speakers discussing the plan’s overarching goal to promote sustainability and accessibility, repurpose spaces and add more student housing.

Greg Havens, principal planner at Sasaki, an architecture firm that serves as a main collaborator for the Campus Master Plan, and Gina Bleck, vice chancellor for planning, design and construction, opened the event discussing specific plans for Pitt’s campus.

Under the plan, buildings such as the Pittsburgh Athletic Association site and the William Pitt Union will be maintained while still promoting a goal of repurposing the space, according to Havens.

“We’re proposing that the PAA be renovated, and then the upper floors of the William Pitt Union that currently house student clubs, student support service and other spaces need decanted and moved to the PAA, because the volume of space in the PAA is much better for collaboration and engagement,” Bleck said.

If the WPU undergoes development, the ballrooms and food venues are planned to remain as is, while upper floors are expected to be converted into student housing, according to Bleck, although she emphasized this will not happen anytime soon.

Havens mentioned plans for adding a “fourth tower” as additional housing on the corner of Bouquet Street and Fifth Avenue.

“This, conceptually, is an extension of the Litchfield Tower, and it would be the fourth tower in that complex,” Havens said. “[The new tower] would enable us to provide additional student housing and support as part of that central housing environment that is so well established.”

To increase campus walkability, Havens said a long-term plan is to find a way to connect the space between Holland Hall and the Litchfield Towers.

“One thing impeding [students’] movement at the moment is that connection between the Towers and Holland building you go in and out of,” Havens said. “What we’re proposing is over time that this be removed, replaced at the base of the Towers so that we have this continuous view.”

The current undergraduate population of students living in on campus student housing is 41%. Bleck said the University has an aspirational goal for this ratio to be “60%” in the future.

Andrew Nawn, sophomore civil engineering major and member of urban planning club Complete Streets at Pitt, said he hopes for more architectural cohesion in the future of Pitt’s buildings.

“I feel as you walk from one building to another or across campus, it feels right now like a hodgepodge of mismatched buildings,” Nawn said. “I think a lot of the infill, gateways and the corridors will kind of tie the campus together, so it feels more like a unit.”

With the creation of new housing, Bleck said the plan also aims to renovate older dorms such as Holland, Amos and Lothrop Hall.

“They all need to be renovated — and to that end, having additional new housing helps to decant them so that we have enough time to renovate them in place,” Bleck said.

Further into north campus, Havens said the plan allows for potential development of the Fitzgerald Field House and Trees Hall. Both facilities were recently reallocated to be under Pitt Athletics management with the opening of the new Recreation and Wellness Center and subsequent closure of many campus athletic facilities.

“For the Fieldhouse replacement, this would be an opportunity to integrate parking and an indoor track at the roof,” Havens said. “There’s an opportunity to rethink Trees Hall, notably that would lend itself to new basketball facilities and renovations.”

The vacant One Bigelow site, a parking lot behind the Oaklander Hotel next to Soldiers and Sailor Memorial Hall, is expected to become another academic building, according to Havens.

“That is a potential future location for the Business [School] and the School of Computing and Information, bringing those programs together on that One Bigelow site at some point in the future,” Havens said.

Although all of the plans are not set in stone, Bleck said an overall goal of the Campus Master Plan is to improve the campus in the way that best supports students and the existing spaces.

“It’s about stewardship of our existing buildings and our existing portfolios and how we use our spaces more efficiently, more effectively and [making] sure that we’re enabling the students to be their best,” Bleck said.