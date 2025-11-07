‘People just aren’t willing to talk’: The ‘chilling effect’ impacts student journalism 

Student journalists report a growing “chilling effect” on their campuses, as administrative pressure and fear of repercussions make sources less willing to speak on the record.

A more overt case of student journalism censorship recently made headlines when Indiana University attempted to limit what topics their student journalists could cover and fired the newspaper’s adviser. The “chilling effect” is a more informal form of censorship the Foundation for Individual Rights and Free Speech defines as when people refrain from engaging in expression for fear of negative consequences.

FIRE lists the warning signs of student press censorship as defunding and derecognition, investigations into whether certain articles require punishment, theft and destruction of newspapers and newspaper stands, attempts to limit what journalists can write about, prior review, pressure on advisers, and restrictive media relations policies.

Dominic Coletti, the program officer for FIRE’s Student Press Freedom Initiative, said the “chilling effect” occurs not because of University administration but due to federal policy that threatens immigration status or student scholarships.

“The person who’s doing the censoring is a little bit removed, but people are still not speaking as freely as they otherwise would because they’re afraid of what backlash might come back at them,” Coletti said.

Anisa Daniel-Oniko, a Pennsylvania State University junior majoring in physical journalism and media, started writing for The Daily Collegian this semester, and said she has had trouble with people wanting to speak to her from the start.

“I’ve found people just aren’t willing to talk,” Daniel-Oniko said. “For my very first story, I think I sent, like, 50 emails out just for six interviews, and that wasn’t really what I expected going into [journalism].”

Daniel-Oniko also said employers will prevent their employees from speaking with her or interviewees will back out at the last minute.

“I’ve found out that with administrations and staff of official places they’re usually not willing [to interview], or they’re willing, and the company or institution doesn’t let them,” Daniel-Oniko said. “I’ve also had people say yes to an interview and then ghost me right afterwards.”

Eliyahu Gasson, a senior multiplatform journalism major and the editor-in-chief of The Duquesne Duke, said he has struggled to set up interviews with Duquesne professors about anything political, although it has been “manageable.”

“I think, generally, if it’s a reporter approaching the professor and asking the professor to give their direct political opinion about something rather than framing it as a discussion explaining how something works, which I think generally for a story is more useful and informative, they’re gonna have a lot more trouble getting a professor to talk,” Gasson said.

Gasson said this may be due to an administrative policy that prevents faculty and staff from speaking to the media without running it by the University first. Unlike public schools, private schools are allowed to dictate speech using policies like this one, according to Gasson.

Gasson has learned that if he’s careful about how he frames the interview questions or runs them by the administration first, the process of interviewing goes more smoothly.

“For example, if we want a [Duquesne] employee to talk about their job on campus or something like that,” Gasson said. “Then the administration prefers that we reach out to the [communication] department and work through them to schedule an interview and have somebody from the [communications] team present just in case the employee says something no bueno.”

Coletti considers this type of policy an infringement on the free expression of student journalists and the faculty members. Duquesne promises free expression in its faculty and student handbooks.

“Anything where the University is trying to dictate when they can talk to the media, or what they can say to the media, is an infringement on academic freedom rights and their speech rights to comment as private citizens on a matter of public concern,” Coletti said.

Gabriel Welsch, the vice president of marketing and communications at Duquesne, said the marketing and communications division is “happy” to answer media inquiries and help reporters find the right expert and set up interviews. Their policy is to assist both the student journalists and interviewees, according to Welsch.

“Our policy, which has been in effect for more than a decade, is intended to streamline this process for reporters as well as University employees and students,” Welsch said. “During interviews, Duquesne employees must clearly distinguish personal views, perspectives and opinions — even when based on their academic expertise — from those of the University. They are sharing their own thoughts and do not speak on behalf of Duquesne.”

At Penn State, The Daily Collegian budget was cut completely by the board of trustees for the 2024-25 fiscal year, and their newspaper stands were pulled by the University for a short period of time in November 2024.

Even though the university put the stands back up shortly after, removing them in the first place amounts to a form of censorship, according to Coletti. Though “The Daily Collegian” is independent from the University, Coletti said there are still ways administration can censor them.

“Oftentimes, we see that happen with restrictive media relation policies and efforts to de-recognize student groups or defund them,” Coletti said. “We see a lot of newspapers that are editorially independent, but sometimes the student government or the university itself will apply pressure.”

Penn State did not respond to a request for comment.

Since the start of President Trump’s second administration, Coletti has noticed an increase in student self-censorship. Students in past years have been hesitant to voice opinions in classes, but now, this self-censorship has spread to them not talking to journalists, according to Coletti.

“[Students are] not talking at all for fear that they’ll be publicly linked to some belief, and that belief could lead to them losing their ability to continue their education in the country,” Coletti said. “We’ve seen people arrested and have deportation proceedings commenced against them just for what they think or what they’ve said. [This] is a pretty direct result of the government’s overreach.”

As a student journalist, Daniel-Oniko condemned censorship and the “chilling effect.”

“I think student journalists serve an important role in preserving free speech and the free flow of information on campuses,” Daniel-Oniko said. “And it’s really scary to see so many universities take the position of censoring them or making their newspapers not available.”