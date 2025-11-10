Opinion | Your headphones are ‘cancelling’ more than just noise

When was the last time you went for a walk from one place to another without earbuds, noise-cancelling headphones or anything of the sort? Can you even remember?

It is not at all uncommon nowadays to move through campus and see that almost every student has something in their ears. Maybe it’s wireless AirPods, maybe it’s big noise-cancelling headphones or maybe it’s retro vibes with wired earbuds. Regardless, you’ll probably just assume the people around you cannot hear you, and perhaps you’ll refrain from calling out to a friend because they wouldn’t notice anyway. Maybe you’re the same way. A soundtrack on the walk to class, while switching your laundry, working out at the gym or on your bus commute can make everything much more enjoyable. I know it does for me.

We’ve come to completely accept this behavior as a society, despite excessive smartphone use being collectively understood as the devil incarnate. Something about headphones feels more … wholesome. Music and podcasts are surely better for your mind than a brainrot compilation. The data aligns for the hypothesized pitfalls of smartphone use. Depression, anxiety, insomnia and a myriad of other unpleasantries are all solidly linked to the scroll. But does this mean constant stimulation from headphones is therefore benign, or does it just mean that no one has checked?

A couple weeks ago, I found myself wandering down Boundary Street with no headphones in and nowhere to be. I took small steps, and I was struck by just how much I could hear. Rustling came from the underbrush of little chipmunks and robins, arguing from a group of roommates on the basement level of a townhouse drifted onto the street and the grinding of skateboards at Oakland DIY were their own song. The world was bursting with life, crackling and humming and breathing all around me. What especially struck me was just how much of this walk I remembered, even weeks later. It’s not uncommon for days to blur together, for experiences to dull overtime until I can barely recall any details. But this little journey of mine felt surprisingly solid. Is it just because I didn’t have headphones in? Surely not. But maybe it helped.

I found myself using headphones less and less. If I didn’t have anything in particular I wanted to listen to, why would I just crank up some noise to drown out my surroundings? I even spent an afternoon in the gym working out without headphones, a choice I’ve heard people compare to sociopathic behavior. What I discovered, however, was that it really wasn’t that bad. I liked hearing the leaves underfoot, or eavesdropping on a conversation between the people walking ahead of me. It made the world feel a little bigger. It made me feel a little less alone.

Of course, there are times when headphones can be incredibly helpful. For neurodivergent people, noise cancelling headphones might be one of the only things keeping them from overstimulation. And the daily noises of your life aren’t always pretty. Recently, I used my headphones to blast music when someone was sick in my apartment so I didn’t overhear. They are an invaluable tool, and my goal here isn’t to call for a complete ban.

However, when you really sit with the concept of blocking out all noises but one, it starts to feel dystopian. It wasn’t until recent history that this was even something people could do. Music was heard from the radio or a live band or the TV. It was one noise in a field of many, working together to build the soundscape of your reality.

Claire Benton, vice president of the British Academy of Audiology has theorized that noise-cancelling headphone use, especially in teens, may actually have something to do with a rise of auditory processing disorders in young people. By constantly blocking out the myriad of sounds around you, the brain may “forget” how to filter, especially when this blocking is occurring at the same time as you develop and hone your filtering skills. These skills are how you can pay attention to one person talking even when the room is full of other sounds. Of course, the theory is entirely under-researched, but it reveals a stark truth.

We don’t know how noise-cancelling technology will affect us. There have not been enough long-term studies, because it has not been around long enough. I just can’t shake the feeling that our modern mindlessness crisis has more than one cause. Technology is not just confined to the rectangle of our phones. We are becoming increasingly reliant on artificial crutches in all avenues of life. Mindfulness as a practice often relies on grounding techniques, tapping into your senses and noticing the details around you non-judgmentally. Don’t you want to hear your pasta water bubbling, or the crackle of a fried egg in the pan? Don’t you want to hear the cacophony of birds overhead that lead your gaze up into a pink-streaked sky? Don’t you want to hear the happy chatter of your roommates discussing the latest episode of “Dancing with the Stars?” Perhaps not all the time, but sometimes, at least?

A recurring fear of mine is that I will reach my deathbed and discover I have worried my life away, spent it in my head or on my phone. I will not be able to recall my mother’s laugh or the crispness of a first fall breeze. I will not be able to remember much of anything, because I was not really living it. Now, perhaps this is not a fear for you, but regardless, don’t you want to be present while you have the chance, to be all in, to soak up every moment? One day you won’t be able to. One day it’ll be too late.

None of this even considers the safety risks that come with headphone usage. Crossing the street and general awareness of nearby dangers can be significantly hindered if you cannot hear what’s around you, and headphone misuse has been linked to hearing damage. It is certainly worth keeping in mind that you are voluntarily reducing your reactivity to your surroundings and increasing your risk of physical injury.

I am not telling you to throw your $600 AirPods Max in the trash to begin the path to enlightenment. I am not telling you to sit through an entirely overwhelming situation without any assistance because you should be drinking up that moment. But I am telling you, maybe just every once in a while, to take the headphones out when you would’ve kept them in. Walk to class and just notice what you hear. Sit in Schenley Park and listen to the birds. Make dinner and just focus on the simmering soup. Play music from a speaker, if you get the chance. Let it become part of your world instead of your entire world. Challenge a reality sinking further and further into technological artifice. Every so often, hear what’s really there.

Brynn Murawski has been listening to Florence + The Machine’s new album when she does have her headphones in. She can be contacted at [email protected].