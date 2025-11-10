Opinion | Crime reporting has become distasteful

Humans love a scandal, even if it comes at someone else’s expense.

Imagine the worst misfortune you can think of falling upon a loved one. Now imaging the entire internet recounting the story, changing facts, perpetuating rumors and capitalizing off of it. This is the unfortunate reality that many victims’ families experience during crime reporting and investigations.

Personally, I am guilty of listening to the occasional crime podcast. My fascination with others’ misfortune stems from wanting to know the why behind the killer’s spree. How in the world does someone commit such atrocious acts and avoid punishment for years — sometimes decades? Perhaps if I learn how it happened to someone else just like me, then I can prevent it from happening to myself.

Whatever the appeal of crime reporting may be, the use of social media apps to inform viewers of crime news has drastically increased in recent years. While this may be beneficial for increased awareness to prevent these situations from occurring, it unintentionally creates a paradox of exposure for the victims’ families. Originally intending to educate, social media’s role in crime reporting has spiraled into uncharted territories.

There is a clear difference between a credible podcast or channel whose entire job is to extensively research each case and present a thorough analysis to their viewers, compared to an influencer who makes a quick TikTok with flashy headlines and surface level research for views and shares. If you do not treat crime news — no matter the platform — with as much evidence and respect as an actual court room, then you should not be allowed to speak on the matter. How is cashing in on someone else’s misfortune any different than a serial killer writing a book from prison and capitalizing off of their horrifying acts?

Especially in cases where influencers report on an ongoing investigation that is often trending — evidence is still being discovered and processed, which can cause mass hysteria and cancel culture over the wrong person.

Imagine you just lost your friend and the entire internet is accusing you of the murder. This was true for the Idaho college murders where self-proclaimed internet sleuths fed into a frenzy of theories and hatred for the surviving roommates of the victims. A couple online people dug up the victims’ personal lives and accused ex-boyfriends of a love triangle, theorizing the killer before the evidence was even fully processed. The actual killer was none of these people, but the accused still suffered emotionally from additional stress during a time of grief.

Yet this issue with crime reporting doesn’t stop with social media. TV series such as Netflix’s “Monster” tell the stories of infamous serial killers throughout history. There is something so peculiar about highlighting an individual and drawing attention and fame towards someone who has committed such vile crimes. The most recent season is about Ed Gein, a killer who committed horrendous acts but was subjected to a difficult childhood at the hands of his mother. It is confirmed that Gein was mentally unwell, thus his story is highly complex when dissected.

If the media is not careful, his story could draw pity from the audiences. Rather than using crime reporting to understand why someone did the things they did and how to best help them moving forward, Gein’s background and childhood can be misinterpreted and used to justify why he did these things. A killer is a complex human as it is often someone who is often mentally unwell, but to hire actors, make props to mimic real crime scene material and film scene after scene loosely based on reality can cause fame for the wrong people, morbid curiosity for the audience and an overall morally gray area for the victims’ families.

Media like “Monster” can unintentionally glorify serial killers and oftentimes the audience doesn’t mind this glorification if it means entertainment. Victims’ families oftentimes wish to move forward and forget the unspeakable acts done to their loved ones. Imagine having to see headlines, clips from shows, props to mimic your loved one’s own body and comments from people on the internet claiming the serial killer wasn’t “in the wrong.” It would be extremely disheartening and bring up past emotions, making it even more difficult to heal.

Although there seems to be an increased fascination with true crime in recent years, that doesn’t mean we should capitalize off of other people’s misfortune. With every murder, there are loved ones who are navigating difficult emotions and situations. Don’t make it worse for them.

Every reenacted murder scene, viral theory and person seeking likes by telling someone else’s story reminds us that curiosity without compassion is just cruelty in disguise.

Faith Richardson likes to write about student life, the arts and the media. Email her at [email protected].