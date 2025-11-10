The storied rivalry of Pitt vs. Notre Dame

Although it is not the first game that comes to most people’s minds when thinking about historic collegiate rivalries, Notre Dame against Pitt is one of college football’s running battles, steeped in tradition.

Since their first meeting in 1909, the Panthers and the Fighting Irish have faced off 73 times, with Notre Dame holding a commanding 50-21-1 record against Pitt. Behind the numbers, however, lies a respected rivalry shaped by Heisman legends and games that changed the landscape of college football as we know it.

The rivalry is a reflection of both the universities and the surrounding areas’ demographics. Pittsburgh has been home to generations of Catholic immigrants, while Notre Dame represents an aspiration for many. Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish have recruited heavily out of Pittsburgh, producing Heisman winners such as John Lujack and Leon Hart.

1965: Wolski’s day

A 69-13 loss to Notre Dame remains one of Pitt’s most lopsided losses in the series history. The game was characterized by a five-touchdown day from Fighting Irish fullback Bill Wokski. This edition of the rivalry marked an eventual turning point in Pittsburgh’s build towards the golden era.

1973-76: Tony Dorsett

The Panthers’ greatest weapon against the Fighting Irish was undoubtedly running back Tony Dorsett, who ran for 754 yards over four seasons on just 96 attempts — the most ever by a single player against Notre Dame.

Hailing from Hopewell High School — a 38-minute drive from Oakland — Dorsett’s explosive 303-yard performance in 1985 and 181-yard performance in 1976 led Pitt to back-to-back wins against the Fighting Irish. The latter was when Pitt entered South Bend under head coach Johnny Majors and left with a 31-10 victory. This was a critical moment in the Panthers’ journey to another national championship and the collection of a Heisman Trophy for Dorsett.

1982: Marino vs. Pinkett

Before becoming a legend in the NFL, Dan Marino led the Panthers to a 7-0 start during the 1982 season, earning them the rank of the number one team in the country.

The Fighting Irish and first-year quarterback Allen Pinkett stalled the undefeated Panthers, who threw two touchdowns, one from 76 yards out and another from 54. The 36-16 win would move Pitt from the top spot and not have a chance at winning another National Championship.

1999: Farewell to Pitt Stadium

In the last ever game played at the now demolished Pitt Stadium, the Panthers beat the Irish 37-27. The Panthers were led by two scoring drives from running back Kevan Barlow, one of which was Pitt Stadium’s final touchdown.

2004: Palko’s barrage

In one of the greatest individual performances in the rivalry’s history, Pitt quarterback Tyler Palko threw for five touchdown passes and had one of the more memorable quotes in Pitt football history after the game — famously saying, “I’m so proud of this f— football team.”

Palko would accrue 334 yards in a 41-38 win, capped off by a last-second field goal by kicker Josh Cummings.

2005: The last time College GameDay came to town

A season opener for No. 23-ranked Pitt, the Panthers were given the privilege of hosting ESPN’s College GameDay. This was the last time Pitt hosted the program until this upcoming weekend’s matchup against Notre Dame. Despite scoring early, the Panthers would fall to 28 unanswered points in the second quarter and lose the game 42-21 at home.

2008: Longest game

In a four-overtime thriller, Pitt would stun Notre Dame to scrape out a 36-33 victory in South Bend. Down 17-3 at halftime, the Panthers would rally behind kicker Conor Lee, scoring five field goals and willing the team to a win.

Recent history

The more recent history has been less than successful for the Panthers, losing to Notre Dame in 2012, 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2023. The closest Pitt would come to victory was in 2012, with the Panthers nearly derailing Notre Dame’s perfect season. Leading 20-6 at half, Pitt’s demise was sealed by a missed field goal in double overtime, allowing the Irish to escape with a 29-26 victory.

In the most recent game played between the two teams during the 2023 season, head coach Marcus Freeman’s team beat Pitt 58-7 in its first game against Pitt in South Bend. With seven future scheduled meetings, the Panthers look to rewrite the recent narrative placed upon the rivalry, the next of which will take place this Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.