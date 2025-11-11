Opinion | Sweden is doing it right

Forget the American dream — the Swedish one actually lets you sleep.

I had the pleasure of working a job this summer in the heart of Sweden — Stockholm. To say there was culture shock is a bit of an understatement. It was not in the traditional way, where the streets are hard to navigate or their cultural practices are jarring, but the shock came from my workplace when I was chatting with locals. Our daily lunch time turned into an hour of education — both fascinated by each other’s countries and our way of life.

The first thing I researched before coming to Sweden was something called “Lagom.” Lagom has no direct translation into English, but it roughly can be read as “not too much, not too little” or “just right.” This principle is something the Swedes choose to govern their everyday lives, finding comfort in balance. Lagom could be about money and materialistic goods but also a choice when indulging in fun and interacting with other people. It’s something Americans could greatly benefit from and could lead them away from the claws of overconsumption.

Lagom is not the only principle that the Swedes choose to govern their well being. “Allemansrätten” means “the right for everyone to wander,” which allows people to become more in tune with nature and their surroundings at large. The right to wander applies to public parks and land, with very few limits on where a person can roam. The principle is another standing policy that improves their quality of life and gets people outdoors.

During my lunchtime conversations, we rarely talked about specific principles of life but rather how Sweden’s government as a whole supported its citizens. One of the largest differences I noticed between our countries was the support for students. In Sweden, higher education is free. Sometimes, they even pay young people to attend universities or give them free housing or other benefits to encourage the expansion of knowledge. Instead of education being a luxury, it is a standard and something that is highly valued in Swedish culture. While people are not forced to attend, the opportunity is one of the strongest reasons that Sweden has leading innovators and businesses that Americans use often, such as IKEA, Spotify and H&M.

In addition to education, the Swedes also benefit from universal health care and generous parental leave. Health care is a human right and is honored in Sweden, improving overall health both physically and mentally for its citizens.

They also implement an interesting approach to parenting, with 480 paid days of leave from work to raise your child. Not only is this a long period of time that can be split between parents, but fathers are also encouraged to take as much, if not more, of this time with their child, shattering gender stereotypes in parenting. In fact, both the mother and father must take a leave of 90 days from work before the child turns eight. Their policies allow for a strong work-life balance as well as shared care and professional opportunities for each individual parent, no matter the gender.

Higher taxes are funded heavily into public spaces and services in order to give back to the local communities. As someone who relied on transportation to and from work every day, the efficiency, cleanliness and overall reliability made commuting pleasant and easy. I saw very few instances of trash littering the ground throughout the city, and in the few cases where people were disrespecting public spaces, it was almost always a tourist.

The final way that Sweden continues to impress me is in their work-life balance. In addition to the generous parental leave, vacation days are provided in high quantities with 25 mandatory paid leave days, and taking more days is thoroughly encouraged. In fact, my office was one of the only ones this summer that was still working. Swedes tend to travel for large periods of time during the summer months, with office buildings left quiet and empty.

Their work style is also very different from American businesses. Hustle culture is essentially obsolete, with daily breaks and outings being a normality for companies. There is a break called “Fika,” which is a cultural practice for Swedes. It’s more than just getting a coffee and sweet and rather a social reset to converse with others. The art of productivity lies with their balance.

No country is perfect, but Sweden truly has a special way of prioritizing the wellbeing of its people. While others race to the top, Sweden has mastered the art of standing steady, and that might be the real victory.

Faith Richardson likes to write about student life, the arts and the media. Email her at [email protected].