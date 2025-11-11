Rep. Summer Lee visits Pitt for student-led town hall

On Monday, Nov. 10, Pennsylvania Democratic Representative Summer Lee answered students’ questions about current government affairs, including the national shutdown and clean energy in Pittsburgh.

Lee spoke to a crowd of about 90 students and community members at a town hall meeting hosted by NextGen America, BridgePittsburgh and Alpha Phi Alpha. The town hall, hosted in the University Club, consisted of a moderated conversation with questions directly from audience members. Throughout the event, audience members could submit their questions on a piece of paper for the moderator to ask Lee.

Lee began the discussion by addressing the cause of the current 41-day U.S. government shutdown. She told the audience that Democratic government officials were prolonging the shutdown — but only because they will not agree to a budget that would increase the price of health care.

“We do not want people to pay more for their healthcare — in some cases, as much as triple,” Lee said.

On Sunday, Nov. 9, eight members of the Democratic party broke ranks and voted to advance plans to end the government shutdown. Lee said she thinks these officials only caved because “people were hurting.”

“We have federal employees, including our own, that are not getting paid,” Lee said.

This is the second government shutdown in the past 10 years and, at 41 days, is the longest in U.S. history. In order to sustain government shutdowns, there must be a reform in how shutdowns are handled, Lee said.

“We need to, as a country, figure out — how do we navigate shutdowns in a way that protects as many people as we possibly can? While [also maintaining] the bare necessities that we are fighting for at the same time,” Lee said.

Across the U.S., Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids have increased since the start of President Donald Trump’s second term. Lee addressed community concerns regarding the possibility of ICE coming into the city of Pittsburgh.

“The short term answer is that we need to make sure everyone in our communities knows their rights.” Lee said. “[The federal government has] changed the guidelines around where ICE, in their long term, can operate, how they can operate — even the idea that they [now] don’t have to identify themselves.”

In response to another audience question, Lee said the city needs to prepare for clean energy making its way into Pittsburgh.

“We will have to transition to more sustainable energy,” Lee said. “After [that] transition, we have seen economies change and shift. The question is whether or not we will have prepared for that transition.”

Lee looked to Pennsylvania’s recent track record in providing clean energy-based jobs for residents.

“We have proven in western Pennsylvania that we can attract manufacturing that is more sustainable, renewable, as well as [attract] good jobs,” Lee said.

After another audience question, Lee transitioned to talking about the importance of public higher education access — which she said is crucial for the inclusion of all student demographics.

“Public education is the only way that we educate all students,” Lee said. “Whether or not that student has a disability, whether or not that student comes from a working class, poor background or a rich background, they should get a quality education that is free and that is public.”

Education is also essential for people to have a reciprocal relationship with their government, according to Lee.

“People, through their education, give back to their country,” Lee said.

Cortney Bouse, the Pennsylvania State director for NextGen America, highlighted the opportunity the town hall gave for students to engage in politics.

“We wanted to give students at Pitt the opportunity to engage with their Congress person and make their voice heard, engage with democracy and engage in these political fights,” Bouse said. “It is really nice to see how many students came out and were asking questions and wanting to have that engagement.”

Bouse said these opportunities are important for students to understand their pivotal role in local politics.

“It’s important for students to realize how much power they have, not just in voting and civic engagement,” Bouse said. “There’s a lot of power in being able to organize and meet with like-minded people to advance a goal [and] to make your school community campus a better place to live in.”