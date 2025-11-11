The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Photos: Pitt Volleyball vs Virginia Tech

By Daniel Sung, Staff Photographer
November 11, 2025

Photos: Pitt Volleyball vs Virginia Tech

DSC_0596
Daniel Sung | Staff Photographer
Pitt fans cheer for the volleyball team during a game against Virginia Tech at the Fitzgerald Field House on Nov. 8, 2025.

Print this Story
Tags: