Column | Run, don’t walk: The Christmas consumerism consuming us all

Growing up, I remember eagerly waiting for the first weekend of December. I’d sit on our living room floor and watch for those two big red boxes to come down from the garage. Those big red boxes were filled to the brim with Christmas ornaments — from family members, from Christmases gone by, from years of collecting the perfect ones. Pine needles from years of old Christmas trees have stayed pressed between folds in the canvas lining. Opening it brings a distinct memory every year — the joy of getting to decorate the house in the same way it had been each year since I was a child. The older I get, the more attached I feel to everything that comes out of that box — the decorations, the warmth and the memories.

Having lived in my first apartment of my very own since last year, I was excited when I realized I was buying my first-ever Christmas decoration — a small green tabletop tree I picked up from the window of Maggie and Stella’s on my way home from class one afternoon. When I set it up in my living room for the first time, it dawned on me that this tree would be something I’d carry long into adulthood — something to re-emerge year after year, apartment after apartment — something I’d cherish as the first decoration I’d ever bought myself.

Though I picked up other small things throughout the season — more miniature trees, a gingerbread pillow and some garland — I didn’t rush to gather hoards of decorations to turn my apartment into a spread from a Target ad. I didn’t feel any desire to run out and grab any cute holiday-themed item in sight. I wanted anything I bought to be something I knew I’d love for years to come — not something I bought because of a trend or a sponsored video.

Speaking of, let’s talk about “Run, don’t walk” — a phrase you’ll hear starting every other TikTok. Barely a moment goes by that I don’t hear an influencer begging me to run, not walk — to go buy some item from somewhere. The shoe of the year, the print of the season, the viral bear cup causing nationwide bloodshed in Starbucks. This isn’t unique to the holiday season — the jump in influencer-style marketing due to the influence of platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels has been evident all year long. Still, the holiday season brings a barrage of these sponsored videos, all pushing you to buy something.

It’s undeniable that, by design, the holidays are an inevitable time to spend, consume and yearn for whatever that “big ticket” wish list item may be. However, I’ve noticed within the last few years that it’s no longer just gift hauls and Christmas list inspo posts that make up the most spending we do around Christmas — it’s the decorations themselves.

Each year, I see an influx of videos stating what type of Christmas we should all be having this year — not in terms of snowy, merry or bright, but in terms of beige Christmas, pink Christmas or this year’s defined Christmas trend winner — “Ralph Lauren Christmas.” Holiday celebrators are being urged to buy, buy, buy — not just gifts for their loved ones, but entirely new decorations each year. For the first time, once-beloved holiday decorations are being treated with the same negligence as fast-fashion clothes — something meant to be bought, thrown away and replaced as soon as they’re “over” or “out.”

This is a far cry from the things we love most about the holiday season. Things like decorations are the last thing to be tossed at the first sign of a new trend cycle. Many of these things hold important meanings to us and our families. Think of being a child and helping to decorate your own tree — did you have a favorite ornament? A favorite decoration you’d see pop up when the season finally came around? I did. And someday, I hope that the decorations I choose for myself invoke the same cherished, significant feeling that these items did for me.

This year, I urge you to think long and hard about the items you choose to take home with you. Are these things we’re being urged to buy 24/7 something you want, or something you’re told to? Before you run to grab a coveted mug or spend a small fortune replacing everything you own up to the standards of Mr. Ralph Lauren, ask yourself what it is that would make you happy this holiday season — and what will bring you joy for many seasons to come.

Malia Savas writes about life — in terms of tech, trends, fashion, and the joyful intersection of it all.





