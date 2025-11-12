Pitt Panthers move up to No. 22 in CFP Rankings

Ahead of a huge weekend, the Panthers have moved up to No. 22 in the College Football Playoff Rankings. After a perfect bye week, where Louisville and Virginia suffered big losses in the ACC race, the Panthers gained a little bit of momentum in time for their matchup with now No. 9 Notre Dame.

Currently, the Panthers are the fifth-highest-ranked team in the ACC behind No. 15 Miami, No. 16 Georgia Tech, No. 19 Virginia and No. 20 Louisville — the latter two both dropped five spots after their losses to Wake Forest and Cal, respectively. As of right now, Miami is the only ACC team inside the 12-team bracket and would face No. 6 Texas Tech in the first round.

The Iowa Hawkeyes were ranked one spot ahead of Pitt, even though Iowa has a 6-3 record compared to Pitt’s 7-2. The Hawkeyes, unlike Pitt, have not beaten a ranked opponent and have lost in their last three opportunities, including a loss to currently 6-4 Iowa State. While this decision from the College Football Playoff Committee may puzzle some, Pitt still has three significant opportunities ahead of it to advance in the rankings and make the postseason.

It is slim, but if the Panthers win out against three ranked teams, there is a chance the College Football Playoff Committee likes those wins enough to give them an at-large bid. Regardless, the easiest path for the Panthers is to win out against Miami and Georgia Tech and get a shot in the ACC Championship game.

Pitt’s next opponent Notre Dame stands at No. 9 after moving up a spot. However, a loss to Pitt could end their hopes of making it back to the National Championship game. Its three losses are against ranked teams, and its best win currently stands as No. 17 USC. This gives this weekend’s matchup a little more intrigue since both teams have a lot at stake in the playoff race.

Regardless of how this weekend shapes out, the Panthers still have everything in front of them and have the chance to make some serious noise in the playoff race to end the year. College Football is all about chaos, and not many college teams are as adept at bringing the chaos as these Pitt Panthers.