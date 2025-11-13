Three keys to victory against West Virginia

In a repeat of the Backyard Brawl, Pitt men’s basketball heads to Morgantown this Thursday for its first road game of the season, facing the Big 12’s West Virginia.

The Panthers have looked sharp through their first three home games, accruing wins against Youngstown State, Longwood, and Eastern Michigan. But this matchup will be different as it is Pitt’s first real road game of the season, with a roster boasting eight newcomers to the team.

To prevail, the Panthers will need to rely heavily on sophomore guard Brandin Cummings, who has provided an offensive spark for the team while averaging 18.5 points and shooting 60% from deep. His status is uncertain, however, with a lower-body injury keeping him out against Eastern Michigan. If he cannot play, expect sophomore transfer guard Nojus Indrusaitis to step in at the starting role after scoring nine points in Monday’s win.

Pitt’s size has also been a strength early in the season, with senior forward Cameron Corhen averaging 12.5 rebounds per game and sophomore forward Papa Amadou Kante averaging nine to anchor the frontcourt. This, along with senior transfer guard DeMarco Minors’ six rebounds a game, should be enough to overwhelm the Mountaineers.

Averaging less than 5,000 fans at home games this season, the Panthers will be walking into a difficult environment in Morgantown, where they should expect to face closer to 12,000. For first-years like Omari Witherspoon and Roman Siulepa, this will be their first real test in a true college road environment.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. this Thursday in Morgantown and on FS1. One team will come out of the game with their first loss of the season and a victory over their bitter rivals.