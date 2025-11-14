Opinion | Long gaps between TV seasons ruin the viewing experience

With the final season of “Stranger Things” releasing this November, I can’t help but feel a mix of excitement and frustration. After a three-year hiatus, the beloved show is finally returning, but at this point, it feels like I’ve outgrown it. I was a sophomore in high school when season four premiered, and now I’m a sophomore in college. While growing up alongside the characters has been nostalgic, it’s hard to ignore that a show that first aired in 2016 is just now wrapping up nearly a decade later with only five seasons to show for it.

Unfortunately, “Stranger Things” isn’t the only series stuck in this pattern of short seasons and long waits. Streaming services keep pushing for higher budgets and more cinematic production quality, but the trade-off is painful — years-long gaps that break a show’s rhythm and disconnect its audience. These long delays kill momentum and leave fans struggling to remember where things left off.

The binge-release model makes this problem worse. When new seasons drop all at once, most viewers finish the eight or 10 episodes within a few days. Then, they’re left waiting years for the next installment. The imbalance between the brief window of excitement and the lengthy silence that follows leads to fatigue and fading interest. By the time a new season arrives, plot points have been forgotten, emotional investment has dulled and few people have the time — or desire — to rewatch old episodes just to catch up.

Streaming services have justified these delays under the banner of “quality over quantity.” It’s hard to deny that today’s TV is visually stunning. With advanced technology, shows like “Stranger Things” and HBO’s “House of the Dragon” deliver breathtaking effects from Vecna’s monstrous presence to soaring dragons. As a viewer, I can appreciate the craftsmanship that goes into these productions. A three-year wait between seasons, however, is excessive, and no amount of CGI magic makes up for it.

Streaming services need to remember the importance of connection within media. TV is watched as a way to escape one’s own world, to be shared with friends and family and to connect with characters. Long breaks between seasons takes away from the beauty of connecting with a TV show. The long breaks in between seasons of newer shows has led to an influx of newer viewers finding older shows. Shows like “The Office,” “Criminal Minds” and “Suits” all have over eight seasons with over 20 episodes each and have found a new resurgence among viewers recently. The resurgence of older shows reflect viewer’s need for shows that don’t make them wait years in between each season.

There’s been a growing self-awareness in the industry about just how damaging these long waits can be. Take HBO’s hit medical drama “The Pitt,” for example. Season 1 premiered in January 2025, and Season 2 is already set to release this coming January — just a year later. HBO also sticks to the classic weekly release model, which builds anticipation and keeps audiences engaged. With a show as intense and nerve-wracking as “The Pitt,” that week-to-week suspense adds to the overall viewing experience. “The Pitt” gives me hope that more streaming productions will start recognizing the value of consistency and the importance of keeping audiences connected rather than making them wait years to care again.

Overall, I hope streaming services can find a balance between the cinematic quality they’re striving for and a faster, more consistent release schedule. Audiences shouldn’t have to wait three years just to find out the fate of their favorite characters. The excitement and emotional connection that make television so powerful can’t survive years-long gaps. Shows like “The Pitt” prove that it’s possible to maintain both quality and consistency, keeping viewers invested without burning them out. If more productions follow that model, maybe we can bring back the magic of TV that keeps us tuning in week after week, season after season.