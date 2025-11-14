Column | The long term effects of iPad babies

More likely than not, you’ve encountered the phenomenon of the “iPad baby” somewhere in the flesh. The loud blaring Cocomelon coming from a toddler’s iPad at your local chain restaurant — or even the one coming from your own siblings’ — is the epitome of this. It’s become a well-known meme that young children today are glued to their iPads and other technological devices. This isn’t a stereotype in vain since today’s youth are truly connected to their devices like no other generation before them. Generation Alpha, the origin of iPad babies, doesn’t know life without a screen in the slightest.

My own brother is a prime example of an iPad baby. He’s only seven but has practically accounted for more screen time than some members of older generations have in 20 years. Since he was born, he’s always had his iPad. Likewise, all of his peers in school have led a similar lifestyle. I’ve come to attribute this to the COVID-19 pandemic, when many parents, overwhelmed with having to parent their children 24/7 with no breaks for work or school, opted for a more hands-off approach. Gen Alpha is the children of the older, more technologically advanced generations before them. Their own reliance on technology has led to the gifting of iPads as pseudo co-parents. So what happens when you put a bunch of children with little to no social interaction outside of social media into a school environment? You get children who can’t read.

In my personal observations through my brother and his classmates when I’ve picked him up from school or at school events, I’ve seen many children their age struggle heavily with reading comprehension, attention spans and overall behavior. Actual studies have backed up these claims, such as the National Assessment of Educational Progress recording just 33% of fourth graders, as of 2022, reading at or above proficient reading levels. Evidence suggests the lack of reading comprehension comes directly from Gen Alpha’s iPad use. Excessive screen time use has always been linked to low attention spans. Gen Alpha’s use started when they could first form coherent thoughts.

A study in Singapore followed more than 400 children aged from infancy to 9 years old on screen time. The study found that the more time spent with screens at 12 months old, the stronger their theta waves were. Strong theta waves cause a less-alert state of mind, which leads to low attention spans. Moreover, research by Nikola Roza states “95% of Generation Alpha children expect immediate responses in digital interactions, whether through gaming, social media or messaging platforms.” These expectations of fast, attention-grabbing interactions for everything causes school to be such a bore, kids don’t care to do well. If you consume nothing but super engaging internet content day in and day out, sitting through hours of schoolwork is going to be impossible.

The type of content children are consuming is also contributing to their low attention spans. Gen Alpha is notorious for loving “brainrot” content that is often high impact and nonsensical in nature. Much of this brainrot content originates from Gen Z or is the topic of their memes. It always shocks me that my seven-year-old brother is always fully up to date on the memes my friends and I will joke about. Being the unofficial official language of Gen Alpha, brainrot consumes the entirety of how they interact with the world. Some might find it silly or just a joke, but young kids genuinely seem to view the world through this very narrow lens of internet humor. 67, the most recent of these brainrot terms, is plaguing teachers, parents and adults in general to no end. Instead of looking deeper into the problem, adults simply label it as an annoying joke rather than the culmination of their own flawed parenting methods.

The collective decisions, fueled by COVID-19’s effects, to raise our upcoming generation alongside iPads has done incredible damage to the minds of our youth. These children aren’t stupid, yet they score terribly on tests and can barely read. These children know the intricacies of all the new complicated, convoluted memes, but don’t know how to socialize with their peers. These children spend 7-8 hours per day on their devices, but can’t pay attention for more than five minutes. The issues of Gen Alpha’s attention and learning abilities are a concern more should be worried about. The education of youth is necessary to create a better tomorrow, and with today’s children barely making it through elementary school, the future is looking grim.

When I think of my younger brother and his peers, I feel a twinge of guilt. Though I was a minor myself, I feel partly responsible for his situation. My own screen time is pretty high and, as stated before, my humor is very similar to his. It makes me think about the small roles we all play in contributing to a larger problem. Gen Alpha mirroring of our own bad habits is way more detrimental than we realize. We need to be an example for them and prioritize education, lived experience and fostering passion. All of the problems described can be applied to society as a whole as of late. We’re so glued to our phones, it’s hard to focus on the world outside of them. In a time of AI taking over, it’s more important than ever to start looking at the bigger picture rather than quick satisfaction. In order for Gen Alpha and the generations after them to get better, the previous generations must be better first. The kids aren’t alright because society isn’t alright. So the next time you see an iPad baby in public, put down your own phone before you judge them so quickly.

Heidi likes to write about film, pop culture and all things spooky. Email her at [email protected].