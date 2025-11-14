Review | At 83, Paul McCartney still dazzles in packed Pittsburgh show

83 and still rocking, Sir Paul McCartney visited Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena this past Tuesday on his “Got Back” tour. The concert marks the fourth time that the legendary British musician has performed in Pittsburgh, with prior tour stops in 1990, 2010 and 2014.

As our photographer and I sat down, an on-stage DJ mixed old Beatles hits for the slowly filling arena. Ten minutes from showtime, the 19,000-seat venue was packed. McCartney entered stage left and immediately opened with “Help!” — a song about the loss of youthful independence. Despite his age, the singer-songwriter didn’t seem one bit dependent on his band. Throughout the concert, he switched from bass to electric to acoustic to piano, and even to a ukulele gifted to McCartney by the late George Harrison. His singing was sharp and his fingerstyle guitar skills were perfectly preserved — a solo performance of “Blackbird” echoed the fact.

Finishing the song, McCartney reminisced on the initial inspiration behind the hit single, recounting a time when the Beatles refused to perform unless a Florida showrunner desegregated their venue. “Blackbird” was a way for the band to send a message of hope to the Black population of 1960s America, according to McCartney.

With a documentary and book on the way, one gets the impression that the 83-year-old musician is in a stage of celebrating his own life and accomplishments. Looking back on old Beatles interviews, one also gets the impression that all four members never stopped celebrating life itself. After the dissolution of the band, John, Paul, George and Ringo all went on to have vibrant solo careers — George continuing to make solo projects and Ringo becoming the narrator of the famous children’s series, “Thomas the Tank Engine.” McCartney and Starr are the only surviving members of the band, with both still touring the U.S.

Song after song with no intermission, the show ran on a tight track. While it can’t be said that McCartney is as energetic as he once was, he beamed with joy and gratitude — engaging the standing crowd in choruses, and taking pauses to read fan’s hand-made signs. Halfway through the concert, videos of Natalie Portman and Johnny Depp translating “My Valentine” into ASL played above the stage. A little while later, synced to McCartney’s singing, the screen displayed an AI-generated video of all four original Beatles members recording in studio.

McCartney’s backing band — playing with him for over 20 years — consists of Paul Wickens on keyboard, Rusty Anderson on guitar, Brian Ray on bass and guitar and Abe Laboriel Jr. on drums. While McCartney has been known to play every instrument in the lineup, he doesn’t shy away from working together with his band. At one point, the three guitarists shared a short solo. At another, Laboriel took over with what can only be described as a combination drum solo and comedic performance. One wonders if McCartney — or any of the original Beatles members — were anything without the band that they belonged to.

The show concluded with a pyrotechnic display. A necessary encore brought the band members back on stage, this time bearing flags. McCartney waved an American flag while his band members waved British, Pennsylvania and pride flags. Confetti streamed from the ceiling as the band exited stage left, 15 or 20 feet away from our seats.

As I smoked a cigarette outside the arena, a police escort blared its sirens. The tour bus drove by with McCartney up front, waving to fans through the windshield. An excited concert-goer exclaimed “he waved at us!” and I wonder whether I merely imagined Paul making eye contact with me during the show — our seats being so close to the stage and all. “It doesn’t matter,” I think to myself. I got to see Paul McCartney perform, and not many from my generation will be able to say the same.

Watching McCartney move through his set, what struck me most wasn’t his stamina or even his musicianship, but the sincerity that radiated from every gesture. Though he had played every song in the lineup thousands of times, his delivery felt more alive than most of the pop stars of our day. It felt less like a victory lap and more like a living archive — an invitation to experience the storied life of a musical legend.

Stepan Kopeykin is a transfer student from the Borough of Manhattan Community College. His favorite movies and books include Interstellar, The Big Lebowski, Choke and The Secret History. You can find him drinking three to four cups of tea a day, and playing catch with the wall outside of Hillman. He runs a personal Substack page and can be reached at [email protected].