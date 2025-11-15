Starbucks Workers United brings national ‘Red Cup Rebellion’ to Pitt

On Thursday, Nov. 13, Starbucks Workers United marched down Forbes Avenue to demand consistent hours, better pay and fair labor practices.

Starbucks locations across Pittsburgh closed early on Nov. 13 as union members participated in the first day of the national “Red Cup Rebellion” strikes taking place at an estimated 65 stores across more than 40 cities. The start of the strike coincides with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day promotion and will continue indefinitely until an agreement between the union and Starbucks is signed.

Workers United represents approximately 9,500 partners in 550 coffeehouses. According to Starbucks spokesperson Jaci Anderson, the majority of their locations remain open and are operating as usual, with “less than 1%” of nationwide coffeehouses affected.

According to the union, national framework contract bargaining began 18 months ago. An agreement was proposed in April 2025, but the union ultimately rejected the deal. Anderson said after “nearly 200 bargaining hours” and “nearly 30 tentative agreements” Starbucks and the union could not reach an agreement. Anderson said any agreement with the union needs to reflect that Starbucks “offers the best job in retail.”

According to Starbucks partner Alex Barnett, supporters and members of Starbucks Workers United in Pittsburgh gathered around 7 a.m. in East Liberty on Thursday to strike and demand better hours, higher take home pay and for Starbucks to end “unfair labor practices and union busting.”

Barnett said the crowd picketed in Bloomfield before holding a rally at the Starbucks location on Forbes Avenue and Atwood Street. The strikers marched down Forbes Avenue accompanied by the May Day Marching Band to end the day in Gallagher Plaza. The police asked them to move to the sidewalk around 5 p.m.

“This is our first day of our Red Cup Rebellion strike,” Barnett said. “We hope that it won’t go on much longer and that the company comes to its senses and decides to bargain with us. But until then, we’re going to be on strike.”

Anderson said Starbucks is “disappointed” that Workers United has “called for a strike instead of returning to the bargaining table.”

“We’ve been very clear,” Anderson said. “When the union is ready to come back, we’re ready to talk. The facts show people like working at Starbucks.”

Barnett believes that Starbucks has been stalling an agreement with Starbucks Workers United since the union’s founding in 2021.

“[Starbucks CEO] Brian Niccol gets paid nearly $100 million for working 120 days out of the year,” Barnett said. “I just don’t think that’s fair if I’m the one who’s making all the money, [and] I don’t see any of the money.”

Dachi Spoltore, an Amos Hall Starbucks employee, arrived in East Liberty at 5 a.m. to strike for a fair union contract.

“Starbucks is one of the biggest labor law defiers in history,” Spoltore said. “If I went down that list [of labor law violations], it would take forever.”

During the past year, the union has filed over 100 charges of national unfair labor practices against Starbucks. Allegations include illegally firing union members, withholding benefits from union members and bargaining in bad faith. In March 2023, the National Labor Relations Board issued a decision requiring Starbucks to reinstate seven workers fired for union activity and provide financial restitution for twenty seven others.

Kalei Hamilton, a partner at the Forbes and Atwood location, asked customers to withhold from buying Starbucks until the strike is over.

“Don’t buy Starbucks while we’re on strike, and come on to the picketline and support your workers,” Hamilton said.

Kye Neilson, an elected strike captain for the Forbes and Atwood location, said he believes that Starbucks needs to address workers’ requests for better healthcare benefits, specifically for LGBTQ+ workers and workers of color.

“Starbucks refuses to come back to the bargaining table. They refuse to give us better wages,” Neilson said. “They refuse to give us better health care, and they refuse to remedy the unfair labor practices that they’ve committed.”

Neilson also believes that the public’s general reception to the strike has been positive so far.

“We appreciate all this support that the community is giving us, and we would just ask that people don’t go to Starbucks while we’re on strike and that they sign our ‘No Contract, No Coffee’ pledge,” Neilson said. “We deserve shifts that aren’t atrocious to work every day.”

Alle Peters, a partner at Starbucks’ Shadyside location, described the first day of the strike as a “big blowout celebration” with “a lot of people from a lot of different fields coming to support each other in solidarity.”

“I just hope Starbucks realizes that we mean business, and I’m glad to see that everybody in Oakland has been really supportive of us,” Peters said. “It’s nice to see students get involved because I know they’re studying and working hard, so it’s hard to get out to [protests] like this.”

Peters is focused on staying positive while on strike.

“We hope to instill a feeling with [customers] that it’s going to be worth it, and they’re contributing to a greater cause,” Peters said.