Notre Dame thrashes Pitt 37-15 in top-25 clash

If you’re a college football fan in the city of Pittsburgh, Saturday morning was the kind of stuff you could only dream about.

ESPN’s “College GameDay” was in town in full force for the first time in 20 years, creating a huge amount of buzz for fans in and near the stadium. Pitt fans and students started camping out around noon the day before just to take part in the festivities.

A clash between two ranked teams saw No. 22 Pitt host No. 9 Notre Dame in a game that had major implications for the upcoming College Football Playoff. The Panthers were coming into this game having won five straight and sporting an undefeated true first-year quarterback by the name of Mason Heintschel.

Among other guests the Panthers hosted that day, legendary defensive tackle and Pitt product Aaron Donald was on hand. The program was retiring Donald’s No. 97 jersey at halftime, the 11th retired number in team history. Pitt alumni Tony Dorsett, Darrelle Revis and Hugh Green were all in attendance as Donald was honored.

But tragically for Pitt, those dreams turned into nightmares for fans once the action on the field kicked off. Their Panthers fell down 14-0 to Notre Dame midway through the first quarter and could never claw their way back into this game.

Game-changing play

It’s usually not a good sign for the losing side when the game-changing play comes so early in a matchup, but that was the case for the Panthers today. With Notre Dame winning the coin toss and opting to defer, Pitt received the ball to open the game. After true first-year quarterback Mason Heintschel hit senior running back Desmond Reid and senior tight end Justin Holmes for double-digit completions, the Panthers’ momentum hit a wall at midfield.

Heintschel thought he had another pass to redshirt sophomore wide receiver Cataurus “Blue” Hicks, but sophomore defensive back Adon Shuler blew Hicks up to force the incompletion. Then, facing a 4th-and-9 from the Irish 38-yard line, Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi opted to go for it. On that play, Heintschel felt the pressure and tried to spin out and away from it before he was ultimately brought down for a 16-yard sack.

That sudden halt really rocked Pitt’s offense, which failed to muster more than three points in the first half. Even if that turnover on downs didn’t directly translate to points for the Irish, it completely wiped away any momentum Pitt had on the attack. The Panthers never found a way to move the football like they did on those first few plays.

By the numbers

Until their last drive of the half — which did not result in any points — the Panthers had just 27 total yards of offense and were negative in rushing yards.

You don’t really think of garbage time stats as a first-half occurrence, but that’s essentially what happened with Pitt’s final drive of the second quarter. The Panthers started from their own 25-yard line and were able to push the ball 54 total yards, dealing with a few setback penalties along the way.

It was good to see Heintschel get a few completions heading into halftime, but it was clear that the Irish were in a pretty reserved stance, playing prevent defense. In the end, it worked. Pitt was forced to attempt a 53-yard field goal with backup redshirt sophomore placekicker Sam Carpenter, who missed it wide left.

Surprising stat of the game

Notre Dame’s junior running back Jeremiyah Love had an incredibly shocking stat after just 30 minutes of play. On just 10 rushing attempts in the first half, the six-foot star full-back had 87 rushing yards and a touchdown. His 87 yards on the ground were more than the entire Pitt offense.

Of his total first half yards, 56 of them came from his breakout rushing touchdown, which opened up the scoring midway through the first quarter.

Love ended the game with 167 all-purpose yards, including two receptions from first-year quarterback CJ Carr.

“[Jeremiyah] is talented, he is a Heisman Trophy candidate,” Narduzzi said.

Quotables

Narduzzi struck a somewhat somber tone during the postgame conference. When asked what his message was to the fans, he offered an apology for his team’s performance.

“I apologize to the fans. I mean, that was a great showing [earlier in the day],” Narduzzi said. “I walked out to GameDay, you know, it was a heck of a day, at least to start. For our Pitt fans, for the University of Pittsburgh, for the city of Pittsburgh, and I appreciate everything. I wish I could have given more.”

Narduzzi and Heintschel both pointed to this game as something to learn from and build off of heading into the Georgia Tech matchup next week.

Heintschel rejected the idea that this loss could cause the team to spiral into the final two-game stretch.

“It won’t. Absolutely. Everyone in the locker room knows that everything is in front of us,” Heintschel said. “We’re frustrated with this game, but we’re going to learn from this too. It’s a great learning point for this team.”

What about the other side?

For Notre Dame, the Panthers were viewed as their biggest spoiler possibility for a bid in the College Football Playoff. Not only was Pitt the last remaining ranked opponent the Fighting Irish would play this season, but Pitt was also the last opponent with a winning record standing in Notre Dame’s way.

The Irish are heavily favored in their last two games, and even though they still were seen as the team with the edge against Pitt, the odds in this game were by far the closest of the three. Beating this Pitt team, especially the way they did, was huge in validating their season-wide résumé and their case for the College Football Playoff.

Assuming they don’t allow the upset hosting Syracuse next week or on the road at Stanford next, a highly-ranked and 10-2 Irish team will cruise to a playoff spot.

What’s next for the Panthers

If there’s a silver lining for the Panthers, it’s that they still have a ton of sway when it comes to their bid for an ACC Championship. With the Notre Dame game not counting as a conference matchup, the Panthers still have a solid 5-1 conference record heading into their last two weeks of the season.

The Panthers will go on the road to face No. 16 Georgia Tech next Saturday. It’s a game that could decide their season.

“We still have everything in front of us,” junior linebacker Rasheem Biles said. “Bounce back, have a great week of practice [and] prepare for Georgia Tech.”