Opinion | Why the U.S. drinking age is perfectly fine

For a country that loves to complain about the drinking age, we’re suspiciously quiet about the fact that nearly every teenager has access to a car.

I write this as someone who is not yet 21, so my stance might be a bit shocking. However, what if I told you the U.S. drinking age is actually vital to our society — something that logically should not be changed?

It does not make sense for the United States to allow 18 year olds to purchase a firearm, but not a beer. How can someone risk their lives for this country and fight in a war but not be allowed to enjoy a glass of wine? While other laws that set age-based limitations may not make sense, the current drinking age has a lot of factual evidence to support it.

The main reason the limit should remain 21 is the fact that the U.S. relies heavily on cars as transportation. According to a recent study on the comparison of transportation between the United States and Europe, “The average American traveled 1.98 times more miles on the road each year than the average resident of France, 2.06 times more than the average German and 2.23 times more than the average person in Great Britain.”

The United States is far larger geographically, so the ability to walk around one’s community by foot — or even bike — is improbable and unlikely. The U.S. is a car country, whether we like it or not. We drive to school, work, the gym and the grocery store, and commuting in rush hour traffic is the norm for the average American citizen. Consequently, America is much more prone to drunk driving accidents.

If there are still so many drunk driving incidents now, why not just lower the age? But the age restriction is actually doing a lot we can’t see — some teenagers are still going to find a way to access alcohol, but the restriction makes it much harder. When a 16 year old tries to pass as 21, it is a lot more obvious than if they were trying to pass as an 18 year old. The age of 21 has become an important barrier for incidents like drunk driving accidents.

In England, for example, the cities are much more walkable, and there is a higher reliance on public transport. The age to purchase alcohol is 18, though ages 16 and 17 are allowed to drink when a parent is present. Since teenagers are exposed to it much sooner, they actually start experimenting with these substances and rebelling before 16.

If the U.S. were to lower the limit, the age at which teenagers start experimenting with alcohol illegally will likely drop even lower to the early teenage years. This will affect learning in school, concentration and key growth aspects for their brains, which are still developing. It’s also almost certain that this will raise drunk driving incidents, as the age to get a permit is 15 for most states, and the license age is just one year after.

Because the culture of alcohol is centered around the wait until your 21st birthday, the U.S. has developed an expectation of designated drivers and steered teens toward consuming alcohol closer to when their brains are fully developed. Though the news often shows horrible accidents and court cases for convicted drunk drivers, the statistics would likely be far worse if the age limit were to drop. It may not seem like it, but just by having the legal age be 21, the U.S. is practicing prevention rather than damage control.

In the 80s, a lot of states had their drinking age set at 18 or 19, so why not just go back to this era? Though this decade may seem fun and as if everyone partied with really nothing bad happening, this was also the era of the “it’s 10 p.m., do you know where your children are?” running ads on television. It was the time period raising the latchkey generation of kids who were widely unsupervised. This is not something to covet or glorify. There is a reason the drinking age was raised to 21 during this decade, and there are equal reasons to keep it this high.

In a country built around car keys and freeways, pretending that lowering the drinking age wouldn’t lower the age of risk is delusion. Teen brains, cheap liquor and a car-dependent nation is not a cocktail worth testing.

It may not be the perfect age, but it’s the best option we have that doesn’t end in sirens and tragedy.

Faith Richardson likes to write about student life, the arts and the media. Email her at [email protected].