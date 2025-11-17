Starbucks Baristas battle bear cup chaos from customer’s consumerism culture

Starbucks Coffee Company, the beloved coffee chain enjoyed globally, attracts attention with their annual, limited-edition holiday products. Customers anticipate their wide range of coffees, refreshers, pastries and savory food items, especially from their seasonal menus. On Nov. 6, Starbucks released their 2025 holiday menu.

While the festive menu used to be the main source of excitement for customers, this year the focus surrounds an “exclusive” $30 glass jar. Bear shaped, unable to fit inside a cup holder, impossible to clean and only reliable for cold coffee, consumers will go far to fight for this cup. The barista’s battles over the “Bearista” cold cups reveal a deeper cultural issue of compulsive consumerism and bring a new struggle to an already stressful job.

The release of the “Bearista” cup, along with the release of the new holiday menu, only added more stress for employees. Gianna Cusanelli, a Starbucks barista and a first-year Pitt student, said she was more concerned with handling customer’s emotions regarding the bear cups than her usual responsibilities.

“With the limited stock of bear cups, I was more stressed about that than making the drinks,” Cusanelli said. “One mother called the store and said her daughter was crying because she wanted a bear cup. I didn’t know what she wanted us to do, because we can’t make them.”

Social media videos reveal that each Starbucks location received limited cups, despite Starbucks heavily promoting them, leading guests to believe stores would have plenty of stock, when in reality, they sold out in minutes.

A viral TikTok video shows antsy customers waiting to purchase their cup. As they rushed inside, vying for the cup, guests ignored the barista’s safety warnings and even broke out in physical fights. In spite of the Starbucks worker’s messages of caution, shattered glass can be heard following a tragic moment as a customer drops one of the coveted cups — “there goes a bear.”

Thomas Baker, a shift supervisor at the Amos Hall Starbucks location on the University of Pittsburgh’s campus, can’t escape the “Bearista” madness.

“It was my first holiday launch running as a shift supervisor, as I got promoted in April. Having to run it, seeing people line up outside, I knew this was going to be rough,” Baker said.

A fiery debate broke out online — could baristas buy their own bear cups before customers could get a chance? Many customers who failed to buy the cup easily blamed baristas first, despite the fact that they are not responsible for the limited supply provided by the corporation.

Three “bearista” cold cups arrived at Amos Hall ahead of their release, and Baker promised to purchase one for another barista who was out that day. Baker warned guests prior to opening they only had two cups left. Minutes before opening, a barista off the clock walked in the store and claimed one, leaving those waiting outside with only a single cup left for grabs. Guests watched the interaction behind the windows and were left feeling deceived.

One customer in particular complained to other guests, claiming that the baristas stole her cup.

“There is nothing I can control about someone else buying your cup and for the company not supplying us enough. I’m doing everything I can. I have my manager looking at other stores, and you are intentionally taking time to berate me to other customers,” Baker said.

After trying to comfort the guest and inform them there were no cups left, they lingered in the cafe awaiting a cup that would never come. Baker knew there was no choice but to give his cup to the customers who waited in line, including the angry guest.

“I went out with a stone cold face, returned the cup and sold it to her. I was so fumed because she berated me in front of my manager, to the point where I gave in and gave her the cup, and she wasn’t even nice about it,” Baker said.

Forbes Avenue & Atwood Street Starbucks shift supervisor, Kye Neilsen, a South Side resident, expressed the overwhelming feeling of a day full of constant questions and phone calls.

“We definitely weren’t prepared as a store because they only sent us two bear cups. We had at least 50 plus calls that day of people asking about the bears,” Neilsen said. “There was no holiday menu clash, but the issue is that Starbucks clearly spent so much time advertising these cups that they created a huge storm of people wanting them. They didn’t bother to make or send out enough for everybody when they should’ve known better, that if you’re going to spend all this money on advertising and not on the baristas, then you need to have the stuff that you’re advertising.”

Despite Nielsen’s experience of working at Starbucks for several years, they still feel the pressure. Despite this being one of the most imitating calendar days, however, they say they handled it fairly well for how intense it was releasing the holiday menu and bear cups at once.

“It was a very stressful day. We’re dealing with so many people wanting the cups and wanting the drinks while at the same time we’re understaffed all the time. They don’t bother to give us the labor hours we need, so everybody was stressed out and overworked and it’s been that way all week,” Neilsen said.

Between the intense marketing, targeted consumerism and low stock of the “bearista” cold cups, this Starbucks release has brought anything but holiday joy. Instead, its marketing resulted in hundreds of online bidding wars and thousands of angry Instagram comments. Customers prioritized their desire for the cup over their treatment of Starbucks workers.

“Remember there’s always humans on the other side of that counter. I think people need to be reminded that we can’t just be talked about like we’re a machine,” Baker said. “So many parts of our Labor negotiation is for staffing to be a united front together, but our job is so much easier when we’re supported and treated right by customers. We’re so much more inclined to help you and do right by you if you do right by us and you’re good to us,” Baker said.

While the “bearista” cold cups are sold out, other items from the collection like the “bearista” mugs remain available for purchase. Nov. 13 marks Starbucks’ Red Cup Day. While customers go to war for the next cup craze that Starbucks offers, the Amos Hall and the Forbes Avenue & Atwood Street locations’ will join thousands of employees across 65 unionized Starbucks locations in the “Red Cup Rebellion” strike, their biggest strike yet.

This call to action is intended to accelerate the negotiation process of obtaining a labor contract for fair wages through the National Labor Relations Act. Starbucks employees were strategic and saved this protest for their busiest calendar day of the year, Red Cup Day. This day also marks two years since the first Red Cup Rebellion protest. With this ongoing strike, there lies a bigger battle between the Starbucks Business and their barista’s than simply a “bearista” cold cup.