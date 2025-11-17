Takeaways from the ugly Pitt men’s basketball loss to West Virginia

Pitt men’s basketball lost 71-49 in a poor effort on the road against West Virginia this past Thursday. Here are some of my takeaways from the loss.

The Panthers need to score beyond the arc

Pitt continuously gets outshot beyond the arc because they lack a knock-down three-point shooter. In each and every game the Panthers go down early to some quick threes from the opponent.

West Virginia continued to shoot 3-pointers, which is one of their main identities. The Mountaineers have one of the best shooters in the country in Honor Huff, and they continued to have him shoot. The Panthers defended well, but the 3-pointers West Virginia hit, hurt and shifted the momentum of the game. This is a glaring hole for Pitt.

The Panthers could not handle the big man

All night, the Panthers were getting worked in the paint — they continuously couldn’t stop senior center Harlan Obioha. He scored 19 points on the night and grabbed six rebounds, causing problems for the Panthers’ defense. The Panthers just didn’t have the size and physicality to match it in the paint.

Obioha is 7 feet tall and was up against senior forward Cam Corhen most of the night. There was a size disadvantage, and West Virginia exposed it, allowing Obioha to shoot nine times from the field. He went 8-for-9 and cashed in on three out of his four free throws.

The Panthers must improve their defense against big men, as many teams in the ACC will exploit their weak paint defense, feasting on Corhen and sophomore forward Papa Kante.

Panthers struggle against a tough crowd

Both teams started scoring fast early, but West Virginia was fueled by a packed Hope Coliseum. The crowd was a large factor in Pitt’s struggles offensively, and in the 2nd half the crowd got into everyone’s head.

Head coach Jeff Capel received a technical foul for arguing with a ref over a call, and things began piling up against his team. Corhen also shoved a ball into the chest of a WVU player, receiving a technical foul just minutes after Capel’s.

Everyone was frustrated, and if you were at the game and heard the chants, you would understand why. The Panthers shot 37% from the field and were held to under 50 points. It was an ugly showing at the Backyard Brawl, and WVU fans came for revenge from last season.