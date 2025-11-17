Eli Rallo delivers ‘big-sister’ energy at Pitt Program Council Event Eli Rallo delivers ‘big-sister’ energy at Pitt Program Council Event

“Does anyone else feel this way?” Eli Rallo asks in her newest book. Judging by the packed Assembly Hall of the WPU on the evening of Nov. 12, the answer at Pitt is a resounding “yes.”

“An Evening with Eli Rallo,” hosted by Pitt Program Council, offered an exclusive talk and Q&A session with the content creator. Rallo, who has been dubbed the “Gen Z Carrie Bradshaw,” and “internet’s big sister,” rose to popularity on TikTok during the height of the Covid pandemic for her content making “snack jars.” More recently she has gained an influx of followers for her content centered around giving young women something they can never get enough of — advice.

During her talk and Q&A for Pitt students, Rallo remained authentic to the style of advice that has gained her over 1 million followers on TikTok — discussing all things college, relationships, friendships and growing up.

Rallo’s appearance at Pitt comes just one month after her second book, essay collection “Does Anyone Else Feel This Way?” was released. The book, an “instant New York Times Best Seller,” reflects on navigating early adulthood and what she refers to as the “quarter-life” crisis.

The event was moderated by Cassidy Urbancic, a senior communication rhetoric and public and professional writing major, who serves as the Public Relations director of Pitt Program Council. Urbancic spent the majority of the event asking Rallo questions about her book, her academic journey and her life as a content creator. The last part of the talk was opened up for student-submitted questions, with questions such as “what Glee character do you resonate with?” and “what made you want to write books?” wrapping up the discussion.

According to Urbancic, the themes of community and identity in young adulthood discussed in Rallo’s recent book align with Pitt Program Council’s mission to connect Pitt students.

“Rallo’s book, ‘Does Anyone Else Feel This Way?’ speaks right to the hearts of students. She makes sure students know their anxieties and worries about the future are felt by everyone,” Urbancic said. “The goal of Pitt Program Council is to bring people together and Rallo makes sure students know that ‘everyone else feels this way.’”

Other students attending the event echoed this same sentiment. Amber Seery, a senior finance and business information systems major, said Pitt Program Council’s dedication to providing students with spaces to connect with one another and explore their interests is an important aspect of student life.

“I think that events like this are so important to have access to on campus,” Seery said. “PPC’s commitment to providing students with exposure to the arts through events like this brings people together through shared experiences in a way that allows them to connect beyond just the everyday classes and work we have to do, which I appreciate.”

Rallo’s visit drew students with a wide range of interests. Many attendees said her content — which spans general lifestyle advice, post-grad reflections and even musical theatre — is what first drew them in, or became of interest to them upon hearing her talk.

Seery, who was unfamiliar with Rallo prior to her appearance at Pitt, resonates with the content she has seen thus far.

“Rallo is young and very relatable to Gen-Z audiences,” Seery said. “I’m newer to her content, but when I saw she was coming to Pitt, I watched some of her videos and they really piqued my interest.”

For first-year media and professional communications major Sydney Smallwood, the event was an opportunity to see a longtime favorite creator in person. She first followed Rallo during her early TikTok “snack jar” era, and has appreciated how Rallo’s content has expanded since.

“I think it’s cool when people can gain traction on a platform for something completely separate — like what [Rallo] did with “The Jarr” — and then twist their platform and create content centered around the things they actually want to,” Smallwood said.

Mia Zetick, a first-year political science major, falls into this wider audience Rallo has connected with since her “The Jarr,” days. She was first introduced to Rallo through her musical theatre content, but has remained a fan due to the general sense of empowerment that Rallo promotes.

“I’m a musical theatre nerd, so I love all of [Rallo’s] musical content,” Zetick said. “I love that, as a creator, she’s really about pursuing your passions no matter what they may be and no matter what anyone else says.”

“An Evening with Eli Rallo” brought together students from all different interests and backgrounds, offering the chance to hear Rallo reflect on her creative work and her life experiences that inform it. For many attendees, the event provided a moment to reflect on the shared uncertainties of college life and early adulthood, topics Rallo built her career discussing.

