Aaron Donald | A Panther finding his way home

The atmosphere was electric as a sold-out crowd at Acrisure Stadium saw No. 22 Pitt take on No. 9 Notre Dame in a non-conference matchup with extremely impactful College Football Playoff implications.

At halftime, the Pittsburgh Panthers took the opportunity to recognize the greatness former defensive end Aaron Donald displayed during his time at Pitt.

All 68,400 football fanatics were loud and excited as the Panthers honored Pitt alum, NFL legend and future Pro Football Hall of Famer as they uncovered his No. 97 jersey in the rafters between Mike Ditka and Hugh Green’s jerseys.

Several other Pitt greats, including 1976 Heisman trophy winner Tony Dorsett and former New York Jet and Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrelle Revis, were in attendance to honor their fellow Pitt legend.

College Football Hall of Famer Hugh Green was also there to acknowledge and celebrate Donald’s special moment. His jersey sat right next to Donald’s for the entirety of the second half.

The entire stadium rose to its feet and erupted as Donald walked out of the tunnel to his family, waiting for him at the 50-yard line to watch the ceremony unfold together.

The thought of having his jersey retired never even crossed Donald’s mind before.

“Not at all, never dreamed it, never thought about it,” Donald said

Oddly enough, the last time a Pitt jersey was retired, Aaron Donald was in the building for the season opener of his senior season, where he recorded one of the many sacks he had at Pitt.

Former Pitt star wide receiver and college football Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald watched his jersey unveiling during this game as Pitt faced No. 11 Florida State in an ACC showdown.

Donald’s journey began in 1991, just a few miles east of the City of Pittsburgh and Donald still holds a special place for this city in his heart.

“This is home, it’s everything,” Donald said, “born and raised here. My safe place.”

Donald is not only a football-minded person but also a family-centered man. Before watching yet another milestone unfold on his long decorated list of achievements, the 10-time pro-bowler still understands the importance of family and maintaining a strong desire to succeed and excel.

“I always try to instill the work ethic, the discipline, the structure — not just because it works for sports. Being able to share this with my kids and give them the knowledge that made me successful in the first chapter of my life is definitely special,” Donald said.

Donald, the 13th pick in the 2014 NFL draft, made a point to thank the University of Pittsburgh for “giving him the opportunity when a lot of schools didn’t.”

In his rookie season in the NFL, Donald quickly adapted to the professional football level from college, winning the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, including his first-ever Pro Bowl selection. In just his first NFL season, Donald was quick to make an impact on the league as a whole. In addition to his Defensive Rookie of the Year and a Pro Bowl selection, he recorded 47 total tackles, nine sacks and two forced fumbles that season.

This was just the beginning of a long, successful journey.

Just three seasons after his rookie year, Donald won the Defensive Player of the Year Award, receiving 23 of 50 first-place votes. A year later, during the 2018 NFL season, the 6-foot defensive power force won it again, becoming just the third player in NFL history to win back-to-back DPOY in consecutive seasons.

He joined NFL legends J.J. Watt and Lawrence Taylor, who are the only two other players who have previously achieved this feat.

Donald’s sense of field awareness and agility are what made him such an impactful, dominant and influential figure on the field.

Former FSU head coach and 2013 College Football national champion, Jimbo Fisher, who faced Donald in 2013, remembers how special a player Donald was when he faced him.

“His ability to play the run at his size is so unique,” Fisher said. “He affected the game in so many ways.”

In 2020, Donald won his third and final Defensive Player of the Year Award after having an outstanding defensive season. He led the Los Angeles Rams to the playoffs for the third time in four years.

Donald’s legendary career reached new heights in 2022 as he led the Rams to their first Super Bowl win in over two decades. Donald’s Super Bowl performance was nothing but stellar. He helped push the Rams to win the Vince Lombardi trophy by recording three solo tackles, three QB hits and a team high with two quarterback sacks.

Now retired from football, Aaron stays busy “spending time with his wife and kids, podcasting in the entertainment business and managing Ready Nutrition,” a company he co-owns and invests in.

Looking back, Donald has lots of memories, both on and off the field, to look fondly at — not many people can say they won a Super Bowl ring as well as consecutive DPOY honors. His sustained dedication to the game of football speaks volumes about who he is as a competitor and leader.

“I always try to stay true to myself, stay grounded and be remembered as that person,” Donald said.