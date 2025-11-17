Column | All hope is not lost for Pitt football

Hopes in Oakland are gone after what we witnessed on the field at Acrisure Stadium against Notre Dame. The No. 9-ranked Irish looked like they were on a completely different level compared to the No. 22-ranked Panthers. All you can think now is that “I’m glad it’s over,” and “Thank goodness we had other events on the field to distract us from the thrashing Pitt took.”

But I’m here to tell you not all hope is lost and give Panthers fans some hope after their team lost by 22 points at home.

Heintschel is still the guy

First-year quarterback Mason Heintschel played badly against Notre Dame, and that’s putting it nicely. He had a career low in passing yards, completion percentage and touchdowns scored.

Against Notre Dame, he looked exactly like you would think an 18-year-old first-year player who was a three-star recruit out of high school would look against the No. 9-ranked team in the country.

But Pitt fans shouldn’t worry about it. It’s easy to fall into recency bias, but think about how much he dominated in practically every other game this season. I’ll take the sample size of five games over one game 10 times out of 10.

And it might not mean much, but his competitive spirit when the game was a lost cause in the fourth quarter tells me how badly he wants it. The future is bright for Heintschel, and after his bout against the Fighting Irish, I don’t think it got any bit dimmer.

Returning Biles returning from injury is huge for the Panthers’ defense

After missing three straight games due to injury, junior linebacker Rasheem Biles didn’t miss a step against the Fighting Irish. He nabbed nine total tackles, half a sack, two tackles for loss and a pick-six.

He was easily the brightest spot for Pitt on Saturday. Pairing that with redshirt junior linebacker Kyle Louis and junior linebacker Braylan Lovelace should scare both Georgia Tech and Miami.

Three All-ACC-caliber linebackers won’t be easy for anyone to get by, and if the offense can hold up its end of the bargain, this team legitimately can win the ACC Title and make it to the College Football Playoff.

I know they still allowed 28 points to the Fighting Irish, but that’s against the best running back in the nation, Jeremiyah Love, and defending a short field basically the entire game because the Panthers’ offense was that lifeless. Pitt’s defense — with Biles on it now — won’t make Pitt lose against Georgia Tech or Miami. It will only make victory easier.

Narduzzi was right — the game was not a must-win

Saying any game is not a must-win is objectively stupid, because every game at the collegiate level means something, whether that is for ranking, recruiting or the fans’ hopes and dreams. But let’s take away the emotional aspect of head coach Pat Narduzzi saying this. He’s technically not wrong — Pitt can win the remainder of its games and possibly make it to the ACC Championship, which wouldn’t have changed if Pitt was the victor against Notre Dame.

Even if Pitt won on Saturday and continued to defeat both Georgia Tech and Miami — but didn’t make it to the ACC Championship due to tiebreakers — I don’t think the College Football Committee would have given Pitt an at-large bid.

Or if Pitt made it to the ACC Championship game — and then lost in the game — then I still don’t think the Panthers would earn an at-large bid to the Playoffs.

So, at the end of the day, the game didn’t mean much to the Panthers, and losing by 22 is fine. Plus, it’s a lot better than losing 110-10. Everything is in front of the Panthers, and they are in the same position if they won — now the team may not get ahead of themselves and possibly learn from this 22-point defeat.

“There’s still everything right in front of us,” Biles said. “We know that. We’ll bounce back, have a great week of practice and prepare for Georgia Tech.”