Weekly Pitt football column | Notre Damn

So, I have some good news, and I have some bad news.

The good news is Pitt did not lose 103-10 or 110-10! The bad news is the actual score didn’t look a whole lot better.

The Panthers were thrashed 37-15 by Notre Dame in a game that, truthfully, was never competitive. Until there were all zeroes on the clock, Pitt was trailing 37-9, and its only two scores came from a pick six and a field goal. The Irish played their scheme perfectly, and the Panthers were almost doubled up in total yards.

Given the energy earlier in the day, it was quite the deflating loss for Pitt.

Saturday morning — and depending on your sleeping arrangements, Friday night as well — was a local college football fan’s dream. ESPN’s College GameDay was in town for their first full broadcast from Pittsburgh in 20 years, creating an unmatched excitement in and around Acrisure Stadium.

Along with Pat McAfee and his gang putting on their show, Pitt football had its own events lined up. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald was slated to have his No. 97 jersey retired, and fellow Pitt legends Tony Dorsett, Darrelle Revis and others were on hand.

Helping lead that excitement was Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi. After the 11-year head coach was lambasted for his “They could put 100 up on us as long as we win the next two after that” comments regarding the importance of this game, he was his team’s biggest cheerleader come the weekend.

“That was Monday. Today is Saturday,” he said to laughs from the GameDay panel. “There ain’t nothing more important than today.”

He clarified that what he wanted to do was take the pressure off of his team and instead have them focus on just each play, each moment.

Standing on the grass near the College GameDay set and later sitting with the panel, Narduzzi towered above the crowd, filled with fans and students and an immense sense of pride that only college ball can bring out. Some of them had camped out for almost 24 hours by that point. He looked like the proud president of a nation waiting to claim victory over the invading Irish.

On this very special morning, his team was the moment. Rarely, if ever, will you get the vibe from the North Shore that we got on Saturday. The eyes of the college football world were on Pitt football. It was a perfect dream.

And then, that dreaded alarm clock went off.

Perhaps what makes this loss more stinging is how quickly it became non-competitive. The turning point in this game was, unfortunately, on the game’s opening drive. With the Irish deferring and giving the Panthers the ball to open the game, Pitt had a chance to keep that crowd on their feet.

And they were driving at first. Heintschel hit senior running back Desmond Reid for a 19-yard catch and run, where Reid showed off how slippery he can seem to defenders. Two plays later, he lobbed one to senior tight end Justin Holmes for a 12-yard gain, and before you knew it, the Panthers were in Irish territory.

But, it was not to last. The Panthers had a chance to really generate momentum, but Heintschel couldn’t connect with redshirt senior Raphael “Poppi” Williams on a long pass down the field. Two plays later, a pass was initially complete to redshirt sophomore Cataurus “Blue” Hicks, before he was blown up by sophomore defensive back Adon Shuler. Perhaps that was a metaphor for how this entire game was going to go.

Here’s where Narduzzi had to make his first real decision of the game. Missing his starting placekicker, true first-year Trey Butkowski, Narduzzi opted to go for it on 4th and 9 from the Irish 38-yard line. Given the uncertainty at the kicking position, maybe it was the right call. But the offense’s execution started a spiral that the team could never recover from.

Heintschel was brought down for a 16-yard sack. It was a complete momentum killer. Pitt never found a way to move the ball like that again.

It was all downhill from there. Rapidly.

Junior running back Jeremiyah Love spun free for a 56-yard touchdown on the first snap of Notre Dame’s second drive. On the offense’s next play, Heintschel was intercepted and taken to the house by first-year safety Tae Johnson. In the blink of an eye, it was 14-0.

Pitt went into the half down 21-3. There were several moments where you thought to yourself, “if Pitt can just convert this third down,” or “if they can just get a stop here.” But not enough of those ifs came to fruition.

We’ve seen the occasional rookie moment from Heintschel this season, but never have we seen him look inexperienced and young like that over an entire game. I suppose it’s a testament to how good the 18 year old has looked this season, but also a statement on how much Notre Dame’s defense pressured him.

That opening drive sack was the start of a long day for Heintschel, one he often spent running for his life. It seemed as though the early pressure the Irish put on him really had an impact

“You know, he’s not a guy who gets shaken up,” Narduzzi said when asked if the early pressure affected Heintschel. “But it would shake anyone up a little bit. Give [Notre Dame] credit, they have a good front seven.”

In suffering his first loss, Heintschel finished with a completion percentage under 50% for the first time in his collegiate career, going 16-of-33 for 126 yards and a pick. By the end of the game, redshirt sophomore backup quarterback Eli Holstein had more touchdown passes than Heintschel.

It was a humbling game for the Pitt program. Spontaneous chants of “Let’s Go Irish!” broke out in their own barn.

After the game, Narduzzi had a much more somber tone.

“I apologize to the fans,” he said when asked if he had any comments for the fans. “I mean, that was a great showing [earlier in the day]. I walked out to GameDay — you know, it was a heck of a day, at least to start — for our Pitt fans, for the University of Pittsburgh, for the city of Pittsburgh, and I appreciate everything. I wish I could have given more.”

That was the vibe from Heintschel and junior linebacker Rasheem Biles. They wished they and their team could have given more.

But if there’s a silver lining to this letdown, it’s this.

Narduzzi wasn’t wrong when he downplayed the significance of this game. Yes, a win here would have massively bolstered their chances at a spot in the College Football Playoff, but the Panthers still control a lot of their own destiny within the ACC. This was not a conference game. Pitt still has a path to the ACC championship game.

Next week offers a road trip down to No. 16 Georgia Tech before Pitt has one final game at home vs. No. 15 Miami. If you want a ticket to the championship, you have no choice but to win those.

Given the pomp and circumstance surrounding Saturday afternoon, this loss stings. A lot. But things are far from over. So if you’re Pitt, you need these next two weeks to show that you are a team that deserves to be taken seriously. It starts next week.

Go to Atlanta and make up for Saturday.