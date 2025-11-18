Pitt men’s basketball dominates Bucknell 84-50

The Pitt men’s basketball team continued its non-conference schedule following a loss to West Virginia by taking on Bucknell, a storied Patriot League program.

Pitt had its most dominant offensive output of the season, beating Bucknell 84-50. Pitt was led by 23 points by senior forward Barry Dunning Jr., who made seven three-pointers. The Panthers also featured four other players in double digits, with all four other players having 11 points.

Both teams got off to a slow start, as they both had a 50% field goal percentage entering the first media timeout, with Bucknell leading 7-6.

Pitt then began to flex offensively a bit, as first-year guard Omari Witherspoon and sophomore guard Nojus Indrušaitis both made layups. Bucknell’s scoring continued but slowed, as the game was tied after the second media timeout at 11 each.

Graduate student guard Damarco Minor made his presence known with a deep three-point shot to give Pitt the lead. Bucknell continued to struggle from the field, entering a 5:13 scoring drought while Pitt scored 10 unanswered points to take a 10-point lead with eight minutes to play in the first half.

During the scoring streak, Dunning began a scoring streak where he made eight straight points for Pitt. After points from graduate student center Cameron Corhen and sophomore guard Brandin Cummings, Dunning struck again, making two more three-point shots in the remaining eight minutes to have 14 points by the time halftime came around.

Bucknell’s offense suffered in the waning moments of the first half, as they scored just seven points in the final six minutes of the half, while Pitt was able to notch 17 in the last 6:09. Additionally, the Bison’s free-throw shooting suffered immensely, with the team shooting five for nine at the conclusion of the first half.

The end of the first half was capped off by a buzzer-beating jumpshot by Witherspoon, who evaded defenders and shot a jumpshot under contact as the clock wound down to make it a 13-point Pitt lead entering halftime.

Pitt continued to dominate the pace of play as the second half began. Pitt scored the first seven points of the second half, with four of them coming from Cummings off a layup and jumper.

Cummings continued to star at the early goings of the second half, draining a three-point jumper to bring his total points to 11 early on in the second. Then, first-year forward Roman Siulepa showed why he was the top prospect from Australia, stealing the basketball from Bucknell senior guard Achile Spadone before dunking it on the other end.

Pitt headed into the first media timeout of the second half with their largest lead thus far, holding a 24-point margin on Bucknell at 51-27. That media timeout marked the return of Dunning to the game, and he loudly announced his return with another three-pointer, increasing his point total to 17. He would then continue to dominate, making another three-pointer on the next Pitt possession to increase the Pitt lead to 30.

Pitt would enter the second media timeout of the half up 30, and with Bucknell in another offensive slump. Pitt’s defense had held Bucknell to just five points in 7:30, whilst Pitt had put up 20 points in that span.

The scoring on either side went relatively silent for a while, until Witherspoon took advantage of a bad pass by Spadone, taking it all the way for a dunk. Indrušaitis joined the offensive production, draining a three-pointer before setting up a layup for Siulepa on the ensuing possession. Indrušaitis then became the fourth Pitt player with double-digit points, making his second three-point shot to bring his total to 11.

Corhen then joined the double-digit group, the first time the Panthers had five or more in double digits since Feb. 15, 2025, in a win against Miami. With the final media timeout upon Pitt, it led Bucknell by 40, with a score of 82-42.

Out of the timeout, Bucknell scored eight unanswered points before Papa Kante scored his first points of the game with 30 seconds to play. Despite a cold stretch to end the game, Pitt defeated Bucknell by 32 for their first win with a margin over 30 since Dec. 21, 2024.

Following the game, head coach Jeff Capel emphasized the importance of Pitt bouncing back after a tough loss to West Virginia.

“I think it’s just important to have this kind of performance coming off a loss,” Capel said. “I thought it was interesting for us to see how we responded after the loss.”

Next, Pitt faces off against UCF on Thursday at 6 p.m., and the game will air on ESPN2.